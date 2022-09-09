The Transfer Frenzy That Is Turning College Football Rosters Upside Down

Southern California’s first scoring drive of the new season last weekend was a telling snapshot of college football in 2022.

The quarterback, a transfer from Oklahoma, handed off to a running back who had transferred from Oregon and threw to a former Memphis wideout before finding a former Pitt wide receiver in the end zone. They are all among 26 new players the Trojans imported from other schools under new Coach Lincoln Riley, filling out a roster that also lost 19 players to transfers.

USC is an extreme example of the transfer craze turning college football into a confusing, nationwide game of musical chairs that is hard even for the most dedicated fans to follow.

High roster turnover is a recent phenomenon in college football. In the past, tight NCAA restrictions on transfers meant that there wasn’t much change from year to year aside from when Seniors graduated, a few players dropped out or transferred and freshman recruits arrived.

All of that has gone out the window now for two reasons. First, the NCAA made it easier for players to find new homes in 2018, when it created the transfer portal, a database accessible to coaches in which athletes can signal their intent to transfer. Previously, the NCAA required athletes to seek permission from their current coaches before contacting other schools.

Second, the NCAA granted all football players on rosters in the fall of 2020 a bonus year of Eligibility because of the Pandemic then in 2021 lifted its requirement that Athletes in certain sports, including football, sit out for a year after switching schools.

The result is unprecedented Upheaval that has made it easy for a player to start his career on one team, take a detour in the middle to another and end up in an entirely different Squad by senior year.

The Wall Street Journal analyzed the change in football rosters provided by 55 of the 65 teams in the top five Division I conferences—the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern—plus Notre Dame. The analysis showed that an average of 17 players per team put their names in the Portal during the 2021-22 academic year. These same teams took on 10 transfers in that time span.

In the most extreme examples, nearly half of a team’s personnel was new heading into the 2022 season. The rapid turnover had coaches furiously scrambling to fill slots.

“Some of it was just strictly based on need,” USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said last month. “That’s not a good situation to be in where you’re just literally trying to fill enough at a particular position so you can have a spring practice.”

The Pac-12—in which USC competes until it, too, transfers to the Big Ten in 2024—was among the conferences that was most active in the transfer market. Pac-12 teams have brought in an average of 13 players this season, with 19 players leaving teams on average. The ACC, meanwhile, had the most stable rosters, with 8 players transferring in on average and 15 leaving.

Minnesota Coach PJ Fleck says he has changed his approach to roster building.

Photo:



David Berding/Getty Images





In the Big Ten, Minnesota lost half of the team’s 16 wide receivers to the transfer Portal in the offseason, illustrating a phenomenon that Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck says he has changed his approach to roster building. They used to plot three years ahead with recruiting; now he is focused on what happens on a “year-to-year basis.”

The position of quarterback has become especially volatile in the wide-open transfer market. Florida’s starter last season got replaced by an underclassman and left for Arizona State, whose quarterback transferred to LSU. The Bayou Bengals’ rotating cast of starting quarterbacks since Joe Burrow are now the back up at Texas A&M, starter at Auburn and out of football. The former starter at Texas A&M is now further down on the depth chart at Auburn, where the top job opened up because the three-year starting quarterback moved to Oregon.

The Journal analysis showed that this top-end movement is not representative of the transfer Portal at large. Most of the players on the move aren’t potential starters, but reserves looking for more playing time. While the starting quarterback moves mainly involved upperclassmen, about 57% percent of outgoing transfers were freshmen or sophomores.

Within the five major conferences, one of the most competitive markets was for wide receivers. A total of 156 receivers entered the Portal from Power Five schools—but those same schools added just 84 receivers. Most of the remaining 72 receivers settled at schools in less prominent conferences, with some walking away from football altogether.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is ​​a transfer from Auburn.

Photo:



Austin McAfee/Zuma Press





Coaches had a stronger appetite for linemen on either side of the ball. Teams in the Power Five lost 96 Offensive lineman and signed 72 from the portal. The numbers for defensive linemen were nearly identical, with 99 leaving Power Five schools and 67 joining those ranks.

It could help explain why there are players with college careers like Eyabi Anoma. He’s an edge rusher who came to Alabama as a five-star recruit in 2018; transferred to Houston for a redshirt season in 2019; transferred again to UT-Martin in 2020; and is already sacking opponents this year for Michigan—his fourth school in the last five seasons.

One big factor that prompts roster turnover is a coaching change. When former Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal bolted for Miami in the offseason, 30 players left the Ducks program. Two of them followed Cristobal to Miami and five more followed former co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson to Nevada, where he was named head coach. Incoming Coach Dan Lanning only added 21 transfers to Replenish the Locker room.

The programs at the pinnacle of college football, on the other hand, could afford to be choosy. Well. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State each added six transfers; Well. 6 Texas A&M, whose Coach Jimbo Fisher signed the top-ranked recruiting class last winter, took four.

Of the Crimson Tide’s transfers, all but one had at least four stars coming out of high school according to recruiting website 247sports. It’s a sign that, as in high school recruiting, the Juggernauts get their pick of the litter in the portal.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney huddles with his players.

Photo:



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images





Then there are schools like Clemson, which actively avoid using the transfer Portal as a tool to field championship-worthy teams.

“Coach [Dabo] Swinney has done an excellent job of developing a foundation with this program where culture is the number one thing,” Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “We talk about earning the right to play and if you have a guy that’s been here two, three or four years and he’s been grinding and it’s his time to shine and all of a sudden you bring in another guy in front of him and he gets to play a lot more, it kind of hurts the culture a little bit.”

In keeping with Swinney’s philosophy, Clemson only added two players last offseason who are not freshmen. One is walk-on running back Domonique Thomas, who has since earned a scholarship; the other is quarterback Hunter Johnson, who spent his freshman year with the Tigers in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern shortly after a hotshot quarterback prospect named Trevor Lawrence enrolled.

“We’re very, very slow to go to the portal,” Streeter added, “if at all.”

