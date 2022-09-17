The trade idea that would send Myles Turner to Golden State

The Warriors may have just won an NBA championship, which is why now might be the right moment to strengthen themselves even more. Myles Turner, for instance, is seen as a good fit for Golden State.

The Warriors have waited three years to make the NBA Finals and four years to win a championship, which is why they’re still enjoying last season’s success. And that’s fine, because soon they’ll have to completely focus on the new season.

Last year, with Klay Thompson back alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Dubs have proven they still have what it takes to contend. The question is for how long are they going to keep on challenging for titles.

The Warriors do have young assets to build around for the future. But many feel they should maximize their Championship window with their Big Three while they can, which is why Myles Turner was proposed as a potential trade target.

Rumor: Myles Turner proposed as a trade target for the Warriors

According to Sean Deveney of Heavyan NBA executive has floated the idea of ​​Turner leaving the Pacers for the Warriors. What would Golden State offer in return? His idea would be to send James Wiseman to Indiana.

“If you have Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green] in their 30s, you might have to make a move to win now,” the executive said, via Max Dible of Heavy.com. “Myles Turner is such a fit for them. Everyone is afraid of injuries with him but if he is healthy, you can finally stop getting beaten up in the middle against big teams.

“And everyone is big now, that is still a worry for them. Dallas added to the middle, Denver has [Nikola] Jokic, Minnesota now, Phoenix — they all have good situations in the middle. And in the Finals you can get Boston again or Philly, and you’ll be in trouble. Send off James Wiseman, give me Myles Turner for this year and maybe the next few. Wiseman might be great in five years. But you’ll have another ring.“

Landing Turner would certainly make the Warriors even stronger in the short term, although letting Wiseman leave could turn out to be a mistake in the future. This kind of move would obviously depend on how serious they are about winning back-to-back titles.