The Town of Windsor welcomes its first community art piece

The town of Windsor’s first community art piece is well underway on the west side of the 408 Exchange restaurant at 408 Main St. in downtown.

The town commissioned Fort Collins native and artist Chris Bates for the piece. Bates has completed more than 40 murals along the Front Range and around northern Colorado.

Bates, who specializes in large-scale murals and finely detailed pen and ink drawings, is known for his use of bright colors, abstract shapes and bold outlines to tell a story.

“Public art becomes a destination place for the community. It’s not just a painting on the wall, it becomes a landmark,” Bates said. “It helps define the culture and the feeling of a place.”

Bates worked alongside the Windsor Arts Commission to identify three major themes that contribute to the community’s history — bison, the Railroad and sugar beets.

Bison are a representation of Windsor’s past as the animals provided seasonal hunting for Cheyenne, Arapaho and other indigenous tribes, which were the area’s first inhabitants.

The Railroad was instrumental in the early growth of the town in the 1880s and for the first half of the 20th century, sugar beets were the economic backbone of the town and one of the largest local farmland industries.

The completed mural will highlight all three themes while also depicting smaller events in Windsor’s history.

“We are so excited to have our first official piece of community art in the works. It has been such a pleasure to work with both the 408 Exchange and Chris Bates to create a piece of art that represents the history and culture of Windsor. It has been a dream working with such great people in our community to bring this to life,” Arts Commission Chair Carrie Nutt said. “Our hope is that the people of Windsor appreciate the mural and the story it tells and that it sparks excitement for more art to come.”

Community members and visitors are invited to come and watch Bates work on the 40-foot wide wall. The artist expects to have the mural finished sometime in October and the town will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony following completion of the piece.

To learn more about the Windsor Arts Commission, go to https://bit.ly/3dq4dgf.