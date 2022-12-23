The Toughness of Armando Bacot

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot’s toughness was on full display on Tuesday night, as he dominated in the post against Michigan.

Over the last couple of weeks, Armando Bacot has shown his toughness, as he’s battled through multiple injuries while still playing at a high level for the UNC basketball program.

On Tuesday night, the senior big man’s toughness was tested in a big way, as Michigan came out looking to play with physicality. As he’s proven time and time again, Bacot never backs down from the challenge, even when it’s taking a physical toll on his body.

In the first half of play, Bacot took a nasty elbow from Hunter Dickinson, one that resulted in a Blow to his mouth. If you didn’t see it in live-action, here’s an excellent shot of the elbow from Getty’s Grant Halverson:

Wow. Getty’s @ghalverson got the shot of the elbow that Armando Bacot ate that started to set things off in the first half. Great shot, Grant.@RossMartin_IC pic.twitter.com/sh61kz3g8i — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) December 22, 2022

In obvious pain, Bacot fought through, as Doug Halverson, the UNC basketball program’s Athletic trainer, used media timeouts to put in extensive work on the preseason All-American’s busted lip.

Hearing that UNC Athletic trainer Doug Halverson was busy during Timeouts Tonight working on Armando Bacot’s busted lip with vaseline and other remedies. Like a cutman in boxing. — Adam Smith (@adam_smith_IC) December 22, 2022

With a busted lip, as well as a nagging shoulder injury that has been bothersome over the last couple of weeks, Bacot once again rose to the occasion, scoring a game-high 26 points. The Wolverines had no answer for the Tar Heels’ big man, as he connected on 11 of his 15 shot attempts.

Armando Bacot is a fierce competitor and showed his true level of toughness in the Inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The fire that Bacot and the UNC basketball program showed was encouraging, as they proved they aren’t backing down from a fight.

