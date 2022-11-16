The Torrington Telegram | Area players earn postseason volleyball honors

GOSHEN COUNTY – Nine area volleyball players earned all-conference honors, while four earned all-state honors this season.

Southeast led the way with six all-conference and three all-state players.

The entire Lady Cyclone starting lineup earned 1A Southeast Quadrant All-Conference honors. The list includes senior Sydney Anderson, junior Baylie Booth, senior Kealy Carson, senior Shelby Ekwall, junior Sasha Haines and senior Brenna Herring.

Anderson was the 1A Southeast Player of the Year, while also earning 1A All-State honors. Ekwall and Herring joined Anderson on the all-state team.

Anderson led Southeast with 248 kills, 422 digs and was second on the team in aces with 45. Herring had 211 kills, and Ekwall recorded 191. Herring tallied a team-high 57 solo blocks, while Ekwall had 30. Herring also dished out 317 assists.

The Southeast season ended with a 27-6 record and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

The other all-state honor went to Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Natalie Speckner in the Class 2A division.

She helped lead the Lady Doggers to a 14-14-1 record. The team came up with one win of qualifying for the state tournament at the 2A East Regional Tournament.

Speckner led the team with 118 kills and 38 serving aces. She was third on the team in blocks with 23 and also tallied a team-high 179 digs.

Joining Speckner on the all-conference for the Lady Doggers was junior Leah Foster.

In Class 3A, Torrington’s lone representative on the postseason list was senior Marissa Moorehouse, making the 3A East All-Conference list.

She was second on the team in kills with 121 and serving aces with 27. Moorehouse also recorded 11 blocks and a team-high 435 digs.

Torrington’s season ended with a winless trip to the 3A East Regional Tournament and a 5-26 season.

1A All-State

Gracie Himmerich (Cokeville), Jayci Thornock (Cokeville), McKenna Kromarek (Hulett), Ashlynn Shoun (Hulett), Sierra Kilts (Kaycee), Karcee Maya (Kaycee), Kylie Evans (Little Snake River), Laila Davis (Riverside), Caroline Schlattmann (Riverside), Vaidyn VanderPloeg (Riverside), Mikayla Alexander (Rock River), Whitney Bennett (Saratoga), Sydney Anderson (Southeast), Shelby Ekwall (Southeast), Brenna Herring (Southeast) and Sophie Louderback (Upton)

1A Southeast Quadrant All-Conference

Rylie Thompson (Guernsey-Sunrise), McKaylee Widdison (HEM), Mikayla Alexander (Rock River), Naomi Moore (Rock River), Avery Scott (Rock River), Jentry Sims (Rock River), Sydney Anderson (Southeast), Baylie Booth (Southeast), Kealy Carson (Southeast), Shelby Ekwall (Southeast), Sasha Haines (Southeast) and Brenna Herring (Southeast)

Player of the Year: Sydney Anderson, Southeast

2A All-State

Kate Mohrmann (Big Horn), Emme Mullinax (Big Horn), Emma Prior (Big Horn), Saydee Zimmer (Big Horn), Brooke Hansen (Burns), Emma Norris (Burns), Kelsie McColloch (Greybull), Sydney Neria (Kemmerer ), Natalie Speckner (Lingle-Ft. Laramie), Abby Gray (Pine Bluffs), Victoria Arnold (Rocky Mountain), Hailey Donelson (Shoshoni), Jaylin Mills (Sundance), Lily Krumm (Tongue River), Jazmin McOmber (Wright) and Shelby Smith (Wright)

2A Southeast Quadrant All-Conference

Sienna Gallegos (Burns), Tehya Gallegos (Burns), Brooke Hansen (Burns), Emma Norris (Burns), Leah Foster (Lingle-Fort Laramie), Natalie Speckner (Lingle-Fort Laramie), Hannah Krein (Lusk), Lily Krueger (Lusk), Gracie ZumBrunnen (Lusk), Abby Gray (Pine Bluffs), Emily Haas (Pine Bluffs), Jessica Hoffman (Pine Bluffs)

Player of the Year: Emma Norris, Burns

3A East All-Conference

Cassidy Bessler (Buffalo), Tess Rule (Buffalo), Holland Stowe (Buffalo), Leticia DeGracia (Douglas), Paige Reese (Douglas), Brooke Wright (Douglas), Camlyn Connally (Moorcroft), Kailee Gill (Moorcroft), Hunter McFarland (Newcastle), Jaylen Ostenson (Newcastle), Tiernan Stanton (Newcastle), Morgan Lonn (Rawlins), Marissa Moorehouse (Torrington), Grace Battershell (Wheatland), Hadley Paisley (Wheatland) and Kendall Schaffner (Wheatland)

Player of the Year: Kendall Schaffner, Wheatland