The top player salaries for the 2022-23 season

With teams opening up training camp this month, the start of the 2022-23 season is just around the corner after another busy offseason period in the NBA that saw plenty of action and player movement.

The summer Featured several blockbuster trades with the likes of Patrick Beverley, Malcolm Brogdon, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell among the players that were moved. The trades figure to help each respective team take the next step this season.

Mixed in with the trade activity, several notable players elsewhere found deals with new teams while others agreed to contract extensions. The flurry of moves saw some players agree to monstrous contracts, including a record-breaking one, early in free agency.

With the offseason nearly wrapped up, Rookie Wire took a look at the upcoming season and the players set to be the highest-paid individuals on the court.

Contract figures courtesy of Spotrac

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $25,806,469

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $26,500,000

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $27,300,000

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $27,733,332

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $28,333,334

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $28,400,000

Jaylen Brown

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $28,741,071

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $28,942,830

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $28,946,605

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,075,000

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,351,780

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,351,780

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,351,780

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,913,750

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,913,750

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,913,750

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $30,913,750

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $31,377,750

Jamal Murray

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $31,650,600

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $31,650,600

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,000,000

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,047,804

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,333,333

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,616,770

Andrew Wiggins

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,616,770

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,665,040

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,833,400

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,833,400

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $33,833,400

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $35,448,672

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $35,448,672

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $36,934,550

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,096,500

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,096,500

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,096,500

Tobias Harris

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,633,050

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,653,300

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,948,276

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $37,980,720

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $38,172,414

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $40,600,080

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $42,492,492

Kawhi Leonard

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $42,492,492

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $42,492,492

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $42,492,568

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $43,279,250

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $44,119,845

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $44,474,988

Russell Westbrook

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $47,063,478

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $48,070,014

