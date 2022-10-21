The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates Entering Week 10 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s the final week of the regular season for Ohio high school football, and there are a lot of things up for grabs. Playoff berths and seeds, No. 1 positions in cleveland.com’s Top 25 and The Super 25 as well as this year’s Mr. Football award are still yet to be finalized.
Presented by the OHSAA and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, Mr. Football is the state’s most prestigious individual award, and has been awarded annually since 1987.
Medina quarterback Drew Allar, last season’s Winner who now plays for Penn State, was the first cleveland.com-area Winner since Wadsworth’s Joey Baughman in 2017.
Here’s a ranked list of frontrunners for the next Ohio Mr. Football award as the season enters Week 10:
Position: Running back
Height, Weight: 5-10, 190 pounds
Sperling said he’s more focused on winning games than individual awards, but his Mr. Football pace has the Knights sitting at 9-0 this season. He tacked 201 yards and three TDs onto his season total with just 14 carries in a 48-0 win against Benedictine in Euclid. Unofficially, Sperling now has 2,045 yards and 31 TDs on the season.
Position: Quarterback
Height, weight: 6-6, 190
Novak had his fourth straight game with at least 300 yards passing in Western Brown’s 32-14 win over Wilmington. He finished with 472 yards and three TDs on 27 of 33 passing. This season Novak has 3,066 yards on 179 of 258 passing to go alongside 28 TDs. He’s also second on the Broncos in rushing with 610 yards and 12 touchdowns on 73 carries.
3. Bryce Schondelmyer, Springfield, Senior
Position: Quarterback
Height, weight: 6-2, 195
Last week, Schondelmyer had his fifth game this season with more than 300 yards passing in the Wildcats’ 39-0 win over Miamisburg. He tallied 353 yards on 25 of 31 passing, and had three TD passes. With 2,567 yards, Schondelmyer has completed 161 of 233 passes and has 26 TDs to six interceptions.
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-11, 195
Hester scored seven TDs in the Cowboys’ 65-0 win over Finneytown. They finished with 228 yards on 25 carries. He’s racked up 1,730 yards on 192 carries, just a tick above 9 yards per carry, and has 32 TDs this season. They scored 13 TDs in Weeks 8 and 9.
5. Will Kocher, Kings Mill Kings, Senior
Position: Quarterback
Height, weight: 6-2, 205
Kocher went 10 of 15 passing for 228 yards, his seventh time with at least 200 yards this season, and three TDs in a 37-7 win over Little Miami. He also had 22 rushing yards. He’s passed for 2,352 yards this season with 26 TDs and six interceptions. Kocher also is second on the team with 394 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
Names to keep an eye on:
Aiden Pratt, Van Wert, Senior, Quarterback
Anthony Brown, Springfield, Senior, Receiver
Braden Mantooth, Pickerington Central, Senior, Quarterback
Braedyn Moore, Hamilton Badin, Senior, Receiver
Broc Lowry, Canfield, Senior, Quarterback
Cody Coontz, Rootstown, Senior, Running back
Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, Senior, Running back
Conner Walendzak, Perrysburg, Senior, Running back
Danny Stoddard, Medina, Junior, Quarterback
Dru DeShields, Beloit West Branch Senior, Quarterback
Griffin Scalf, Cincinnati Anderson, Senior, Quarterback
Jakorion Caffey, Avon, Junior, Running back
Jordan Marshall, Cincinnati Moeller, Junior, Running back
Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross, Senior, Quarterback
Malik Hartford, Lakota West, Senior, Defensive back
Rocco Conti, Olmsted Falls, Senior
TJ Engleman, Cincinnati Hughes, Junior, Athlete
Tre’ Dean, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Junior, Running Back
Trevor Carter, Ironton, Senior, Linebacker
Trey Cornist, Winton Woods, Senior, Running back