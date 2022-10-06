The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7

Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW.

Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0)

A Matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall’s 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games in total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.

Denton Ryan (4-1) vs. Burleson Centennial (5-0)

We go to 5A Division 1, with Denton Ryan at Burleson Centennial. The Centennial Spartans are undefeated and have won their last three games by a combined score of 177 to 10, and Somehow they are not ranked! If they can pull off a win over #3 Denton Ryan, they’ll be ranked.

Ryan has one loss, by one point.

This is a huge game in the District 3 title race. The Winner Picks up a huge head-to-head tiebreaker, with Aledo lurking at 4-2.

Saginaw Boswell (5-0) vs. North Crowley (5-0)

Game 3 is another Matchup of undefeated 6A teams: Saginaw Boswell at #24 North Crowley.

It has been a breakout year for both programs. North Crowley has won this Matchup two years in a row. Both teams have scored over 40 points in each of their last two wins.

Whoever can reign in the other team’s offense will likely remain undefeated.

Mesquite Horn (4-2) vs. Mesquite (3-3)

Game 4 is a very tight race in 6A District 10, a Matchup between Mesquite Horn and Mesquite.

Horn’s only two losses came by a combined 7 points, but a loss is a loss and last week’s defeat to Rockwall, by 3 points, puts a lot of pressure on the Jaguars in the district race.

On the flipside, the Skeeters are 3-3 in the district, currently fourth in the standings. This game is crucial towards keeping hopes of a playoff berth alive.