The top college volleyball freshman in 2022, so far

Here’s to the future of college volleyball. As each and every college volleyball season approaches, we await which stars will emerge as the season progresses. Last year we had the AVCA Freshman of the Year, Lexi Rodriguez, and so many more standouts. Now that we are deep into the season, let’s take a look at the top college volleyball freshmen in 2022.

Eva Hudson — Purdue

Eva Hudson is undoubtedly one of the best freshman in the nation. In fact, her numbers might argue that she is one of the best players in the nation. Hudson made my list of best players at every position in college volleyball this season, and now tops my list of top freshmen. The star is averaging over five points per set and over four kills per set. She has the ability to take over a match, and Purdue is successful when she is posting crazy high numbers. Hudson leads the entire Big Ten in kills and points.

McKenna Wucherer and Carter Booth — Minnesota

Wucherer and Booth are two standout freshmen on Minnesota’s roster. Wucherer has made an immediate difference since she entered the starting lineup this season, while Booth is the only freshman to rank in the top 10 in blocks in the Big Ten.

Carter Booth is the ONLY freshman to rank in the top-10 in @B1GVolleyball in blocks per set in 2022 (1.29). Booth has tallied five matches with 5+ blocks and four with 7+ this season. Glad to have 5️⃣2️⃣ on our side 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lUpZPcuds6 — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) October 25, 2022

Bekka Allick — Nebraska

Bekka Allick of the Nebraska Huskers is a sure pick for this list. This middle Blocker over at Nebraska is a huge part of the offense and defense for a top-five national team. She ranks third in the Big Ten in hitting percentage, and these numbers might explain why. She was the Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season after 12 kills on .611 hitting with four blocks at then-No. 12 Purdue and seven kills on .462 hitting with a block and an ace at Illinois. She just led the Huskers in the loss to Wisconsin with 12 kills while hitting above .600. Those are crazy good numbers and performances for a freshman. We will be hearing Allick’s name for years to come.

Alexis Stucky — Florida

The Florida Gators have a fantastic freshman leading their offense. She has already won SEC Player of the Week and SEC Setter of the Week accolades, and is the ONLY freshman to have won AVCA Player of the Week this year. She picked up the honors after leading the Gators in two matches to a combined .329 clip while averaging 13.33 assists per set.

Mimi Colyer — Oregon

Mimi Colyer at Oregon has been turning heads and taking huge swings all season. She averages over four points per set for the Ducks. For example, she posted 15 kills and 10 digs in the win over Stanford. She is certainly making a big case for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Elia Rubin — Stanford

Here is another contender for that Pac-12 Freshman award, though. Elia Rubin might not have as high of numbers, but she is contributing and making a HUGE impact for a top-five team in the nation. Stanford has defeated some of the toughest teams this year, and Rubin has been a huge part of it. I expect her to evolve into a big-time outside hitter and volleyball player at the biggest level.

Gulce Guctekin — Wisconsin

The Badgers had some very large shoes to fill this year with the departure of libero Lauren Barnes. Gulce Guctekin has been phenomenal for them in the backcourt, and perhaps a little underrated. She is anchoring the defense for a team that just took down No. 1 Nebraska, for one. She already won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after recording 22 digs at then-No. 5 Purdue and registering the match-winning service ace.

Here are a few more freshman making a big impact this season: