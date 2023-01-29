The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Lakers Game

From Derrick White’s Tommy Point to a play exemplifying Jaylen Brown’s growth driving to the basket and the latter delivering the dagger, here’s a breakdown of the top five plays from Saturday’s chapter in the NBA’s most iconic rivalry.

Boston Maximizes an Advantage in Transition

Because of Dennis Schroder’s journey across the court, starting from behind Jayson Tatum’s right hip, Boston maintains a four-on-three advantage, resulting in LeBron James stepping up to stop the ball, only to see Jaylen Brown have an unobstructed runway to the rim .

Derrick White’s Tommy Point

Again, the Lakers have an issue defensively in transition, as Russell Westbrook and Troy Brown Jr. hover around Tatum, leaving Los Angeles at a numerical disadvantage.

Al Horford, Derrick White, and Grant Williams work in concert, with the former taking Anthony Davis with him and White obstructing Schroder’s path to close out to Williams, who loops behind Horford.

But Williams drifts too far, giving Schroder enough time to get to him. However, Schroder selling out to dissuade him from hoisting a three opens an avenue for the former Tennessee Volunteer to muscle his way to the rim.

Schroder does well, swiping down at the ball without fouling, influencing a miss, but with Brown worried about Tatum, then the drive by Williams, no one boxes out White, who comes Flying in, banking in a put-back over Brown.

A Reflection of Jaylen Brown’s Growth Driving to the Basket

Jaylen Brown scored 16 of the Celtics’ 33 points from the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter through the end of overtime. LeBron James, who registered ten, was the only other player to reach double figures.

In the play above, with Anthony Davis in a drop and Rui Hachimura pinched in, Malcolm Brogdon snaps a swing pass to Brown, who catches Hachimura off guard when he crosses back to his right.

Brown’s in control on this drive, operating at his pace. He’s strong with the ball, securing it with two hands as he goes by James, utilizes a jump stop, then collects himself and finishes off the glass.

Jaylen Brown Comes to the Rescue

There’s enough time for Boston to walk the ball up the floor, but the Celtics act on the reality it’s much more advantageous to push off the made free throw.

Brogdon brings the ball up quickly and goes into a high pick-and-roll with Tatum, who swiftly flares to the left wing, forcing Davis to zone two. But since leaving Boston’s best player open for a potential game-tying three isn’t an option, Davis closes to Tatum before hoping he can get into the passing lane.

While Horford can’t capitalize on his open look from the corner, with Schroder watching the former’s shot, Brown comes crashing in, grabs the miss, then finishes as Patrick Beverley, who also didn’t box out, bonks him on the head.

While Brown missed the potential game-winning and tying free throws in the final stages of the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Knicks on Thursday, he redeemed himself on the ensuing foul shot, Converting this into an old-school three-point play, evening the score at 105.

Brown Delivers the Dagger

A staggered screen turns into a high pick-and-roll that gets Boston’s target, Schroder, switched onto Brown.

After nearly losing the ball, Brown gets downhill, avoiding a potential double team, then buries a pull-up jumper from 18 feet to help the Celtics close out their 125-121 win, sweeping their regular-season series against the purple and gold.