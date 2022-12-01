The Top 25 players under 25, 2022-23 edition

2022-23 stats: 19.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 11.2 apg, 1.8 spg, 46.9 FG%

One of the complaints many have about the NBA today is that the game has been overtaken not just by three-point shooting and a lack of defending, but also by robotic Playmakers – with a lot of the jazz-like beauty of passing in basketball missing .

One player trying to reverse that trend is Tyrese Haliburtonone of the most creative, flashy floor generals the NBA has seen in a very long time, one who doesn’t only love setting up teammates, but loves doing so in an eye-catching manner, executing no-look passes often yet while rarely turning the ball over.

Haliburton, the league leader in nightly assists this year so far, just had a three-game stretch with 40 assists and zero turnovers. Yes, you read that correctly.

Amazing stat: TYRESE HALIBURTON is the first player in NBA history with 40 ASSISTS & 0 TURNOVERS in a 3-game span! 24 PTS, 14 AST, 7 REB, 0 TO

15 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB, 0 TO

21 PTS, 15 AST, 4 STL, 0 TO He also has 14+ AST in 5 of his last 6 gamespic.twitter.com/puPVvzH2K2 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 29, 2022

He isn’t just a playmaker, either, as Haliburton is also an efficient scorer and an impactful defender, putting his imprint all over basketball games every minute he’s on the floor. As a 22-year-old, Haliburton already ranks ninth in the NBA in WS/48 this year and eighth in BPM, Outrageous marks for a player of his age and level of experience.

Fox taking a leap this year will make Kings fans feel better, but it still feels like trading Haliburton could be looked back on as somewhat of a mistake one day. Either way, the Indiana Pacers have to feel Fantastic about having Landed one of the best pure point guards in recent NBA history in that swap.

