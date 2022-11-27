The Top 20 small forwards in the NBA

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /

POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS / TOP 100

Jayson Tatum (Boston)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 until 2025-26

Agent: Jeff Wechsler

Tatum is having his best start to a regular season averaging 30.5 points per game on 62.5 percent true shooting. The Celtics are off to a strong start to the season thanks to his play on the court and his leadership through an unexpected coaching change.

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 until 2025-26

Agent: Rich Kleiman

Durant remains one of the league’s deadliest scorers in his 16th season. It could take every asset a team has to acquire him and it’s possible we see his name in trade Rumors if Brooklyn’s season continues to spiral.

Jaylen Brown (Boston)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $59,464,285 until 2023-24

Agent: Jason Glushon

Brown is one of the best secondary stars in the league and still has room to potentially become a great No. 1 option. He’s on track not only to command maximum contract offers league-wide but could also qualify for a Supermax extension should he earn All-NBA honors this coming season.

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 until 2024-25

Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler

Ingram had a strong playoff debut against Phoenix and is looking like he could be an excellent first or second option on a contender. This should eliminate any possibility that the Pelicans listen to offers on him now that they’re looking like a top-tier offense and a likely playoff team.

Jimmy Butler (Miami)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $184,049,331 until 2025-26

Agent: Bernie Lee

Butler had yet another brilliant playoff performance carrying a significant load of the Heat’s offense. Most teams would love to have him, but his upcoming contract extension could lower his price over time. His work ethic and continuous durability could make him a good bet to meet the value of it, though.

Story continues

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 until 2024-25

Agent: Mitch Frankel

Leonard was looking like arguably the best player in the league during the 2021 playoffs. His trade value has taken a hit with his recent unavailability, but it still remains high thanks to his history on the court.

LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $141,608,361 until 2024-25

Agent: Rich Paul

James is showing signs of slippage as he attacks the basket less frequently and is having his worst shooting season since his rookie year as he settles for lower-quality shots. His trade value should still remain high despite his age because of what he brings both on and off the court.

Paul George (LA Clippers)

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 until 2024-25

Agent: Aaron Mintz

Paul George is the Clippers’ leader by default with Kawhi Leonard out so often but they could probably extract several draft picks for him if they ever decide to pivot.

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $90,000,000 until 2025-26

Agent: Sam Goldfeder, Jordan Gertler, Jeff Schwartz

Bridges’ $90 million extension has kicked in and he’s already looking like a great value on it. He could probably command multiple good future first-round picks, but the Suns are likely to hold onto him even if they’re blown away by offers since defensive wings like him are extremely hard to come by.

Chris Middleton (Milwaukee)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $78,344,828 until 2023-24

Agent: Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz

Middleton has had tremendous trade value when he was earning $13-15 million annually, and it’s held up while making north of $30 million. If the Bucks wanted to capitalize and sell high on him now, they could probably get one of the top picks of the upcoming draft for him.

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $142,616,772 until 2026-27

Agent: Andrew Morrison and Steve Heumann

Wiggins went from one of the league’s worst contracts to arguably one of the better-value wing players. The Warriors rewarded him with a new four-year, $109 million extension after his contributions towards winning the 2022 championship.

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $55,900,000 until 2023-24

Agent: Aaron Goodwin

DeRozan might’ve had one of the biggest rises in trade value compared to 2020-21. His All-NBA season and ridiculous mid-range shooting probably have teams that previously weren’t interested in him willing to give up more than a first-round pick. The 15-year veteran continues to play at a high-level building off the success of last season.

Keldon Johnson (San Antonio)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $80,373,025 until 2026-27

Agent: Lucas Newton and Rich Paul

Johnson is one of the biggest draft steals in recent memory and was just rewarded with a four-year, $74 million contract. He’s showing the potential to be a primary scorer by sustaining his strong shooting efficiency while significantly increasing his volume.

OG Anunoby (Toronto)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $55,928,571 until 2024-25

Agent: Omar Wilkes

With Scottie Barnes in Toronto’s plans, Anunoby could be the centerpiece of a significant trade in the future. His elite defense and his team-friendly deal make him appealing to any team.

Franz Wagner (Orlando)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $10,767,000 until 2023-24

Agent: Jason Glushon

Wagner and Banchero have developed nice chemistry together so far. Wagner’s ability to play point guard has allowed the Magic to play one of the biggest starting lineups in the league.

Herb Jones (New Orleans)

Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $3,621,096 until 2023-24

Agent: Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein

Jones is locked into a minimum salary over the next two seasons and could make an All-Defense team during the stretch. He’s arguably one of the biggest Bargains in the league, and his salary will help the Pelicans navigate roster-building challenges as they approach the luxury tax.

RJ Barrett (New York)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $117,900,635 until 2026-27

Agent: Bill Duffy

The Knicks locked in Barrett to what could be a great value contract in a rising cap environment if he makes significant improvements. He has the tools to be one of the better scorers in the league if he can improve his overall efficiency.

De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $99,835,881 until 2026-27

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith

The Hawks gave Hunter a four-year, $90 million contract as a sign of confidence that he will overcome his durability issues and be their Cornerstone two-way wing player. So far the returns are great as he’s having his best season since the beginning of his sophomore year.

Saddiq Bey (Detroit)

Allison Farrand-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $7,516,063 until 2023-24

Agent: Jordan Gertler and James Dunleavy

Bey is quietly becoming one of the better young scorers in the league. There’s no reason for the Pistons to move him, but his potential could probably net them a first-round pick in a trade right now.

Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit)

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $41,550,000 until 2024-25

Agent: Jason Ranne and Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

Bogdanovic is averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. He is exactly what the Pistons needed after being one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league last year.

Story Originally appeared on HoopsHype