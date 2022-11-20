The Top 20 shooting guards in the NBA

POINT GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 till 2027-28

Agent: Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker

Booker blew by expectations by being voted into the All-NBA 1st Team last season. He will remain with the Suns for the foreseeable future now that he signed a Supermax extension with them.

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)

Guaranteed money left: $136,582,710 until 2025-26

Agent: Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown

Mitchell is having his best scoring season and by far his most efficient shooting the ball overall. He also looks like he’s buying into Cleveland’s defensive philosophy and is trying harder on that end of the court. It’s still early but the Cavaliers might be looking like legitimate Championship contenders as they currently hold the best net rating in the league.

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

Guaranteed money left: $24,268,217 until 2023-24

Agent: Omar Wilkes

Edwards made one of the most seismic leaps in improvement between the majority of his rookie year and last season. His on-the-ball scoring ability gives his potential no bounds, and he should climb these rankings soon as he contains it.

Desmond Bane (Memphis)

Guaranteed money left: $5,975,323 until 2023-24

Agent: Jim Tanner

Bane has already made a significant leap off his previous season where he established himself as one of the better secondary scorers in the league. He is one of the biggest draft steals in recent memory and his small salary makes him virtually untradeable.

James Harden (Philadelphia)

Guaranteed money left: $68,640,000 until 2023-24

Agent: Lorenzo McCloud

Prior to his foot injury, Harden started looking closer to his old self on offense. He could see his trade value rise and the overall discourse on him shift now that he’s set to earn a salary in the mid-thirty million instead of $50 million.

Benedict Mathurin (Indiana)

Guaranteed money left: $13,502,880 until 2023-24

Agent: Nima Namakian

Mathurin has been one of the biggest Rookie surprises to start the season averaging 19.6 points per game on 43.9 percent from three-point range. He’s shown flashes of being able to become a primary scoring option in his brief career so far.

Dejounte Murray (Atlanta)

Guaranteed money left: $34,285,120 until 2023-24

Agent: Rich Paul

Murray’s Ascent into being an All-Star and one of the best defensive guards in the league has completely changed his trade value over the last season. His fit in Atlanta with Trae Young has been fine as the team has taken care of business in their easy schedule thus far.

Zach LaVine (Chicago)

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 until 2026-27

Agent: Rich Paul

LaVine had immense trade value when he was earning just $19.5 million annually. It will be interesting to see how it holds up now after signing a maximum contract this past offseason.

Tyler Herro (Miami)

Guaranteed money left: $125,722,116 until 2026-27

Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman

Miami committed to Herro with a four-year, $120 million deal, ending trade speculation for the time being. The Heat finally elevated him to the starting lineup and his performance has been on par with last season.

Bradley Beal (Washington)

Guaranteed money left: $251,019,650 until 2025-26

Agent: Reggie Brown and Mark Bartelstein

Beal’s name has been in trade Rumors for over a year now, and the Wizards probably could’ve gotten a Massive Haul for him last season. Instead, they kept him and re-signed him to a maximum contract. His annual salary, trade bonus, player option, and no-trade clause could complicate a future deal.

Jordan Poole (Golden State)

Guaranteed money left: $131,901,399 until 2025-26

Agent: Andrew Morrison and Austin Brown

Poole and the rest of the Warriors’ non-starters are off to a rough start to the season. He still remains one of the best bench-scoring options and should have plenty of time to increase his trade value.

Jaden Ivey (Detroit)

Guaranteed money left: $14,866,680 until 2023-24

Agent: Austin Brown and Maxwell Saidman

The Pistons lucked out into getting exactly the type of player they needed in Ivey. He’s already one of the better rookies in his class with his aggressiveness in getting to the rim and making the Pistons run on offense. It will be fascinating to see where he ranks over the next few seasons.

Jalen Green (Houston)

Guaranteed money left: $19,333,320 until 2023-24

Agent: Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison

Green may not have had quite the season some of the young guys above him had, but he is just as untouchable as them. His explosiveness, ability to get to the rim and score off the dribble makes him one of the league’s most tantalizing Offensive prospects.

Anfernee Simons (Portland)

Guaranteed money left: $100,000,000 until 2025-26

Agent: Bill Duffy

Simons may have already proven he’s worth the $100 million contract he recently signed with his strong start to the season. The Blazers are firmly in the playoff mix led by him and Damian Lillard’s Lethal three-point shooting.

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)

Guaranteed money left: $12,326,760 until 2023-24

Agent: Mike George

Sharpe is a big riser in this list after showing flashes of his athleticism and scoring potential. He hasn’t played too much but he is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers per game per 100 possessions.

CJ McCollum (New Orleans)

Guaranteed money left: $133,135,801 until 2025-26

Agent: Sam Goldfeder and Jeff Schwartz

McCollum brings an element of three-point shooting off the dribble that New Orleans lacks on the roster. His play so far for the Pelicans may have already raised his trade value above the one first-round pick they gave up for him.

Gary Trent Jr (Toronto)

Guaranteed money left: $36,290,000 until 2023-24

Agent: Lucas Newton and Rich Paul

Trent is building off his career year last year with his high-volume three-point shooting the Raptors generally lack on the roster. Any team that trades for him might have to be prepared to give him a raise should he enter free agency in 2023.

Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City)

Guaranteed money left: $64,777,778 until 2025-26

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher and Joe Smith

Dort should still maintain a strong trade value of $16.5 million annually thanks to his elite perimeter defense. He’s played a vital role in Oklahoma City maintaining the league’s eighth-best defense.

Jordan Clarkson (Utah)

Guaranteed money left: $27,600,000 until 2023-24

Agent: Rich Paul

Clarkson is having a career year that includes a larger Distributing role as he’s doubled his assists per game from last season. His leadership and role in helping the Jazz get off to a great start should make plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.

Buddy Hield (Indiana)

Guaranteed money left: $40,457,591 until 2023-24

Agent: Diana Day

Hield is having one of his best three-point shooting seasons so far averaging 3.9 makes on 9.9 attempts per game. He’s played well enough to raise his trade value and there should be plenty of interest in him around the trade deadline.

