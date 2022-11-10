The top 11 most improved teams in men’s college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

From adding talent to their roster to returning a strong group of playmakers, these men’s college basketball teams are the most improved going into the 2022-23 season.

1. Virginia: The Cavaliers top this list after they missed the NCAA tournament last season. Virginia Returns all five starters led by Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark. Virginia finished sixth in the ACC but could challenge for the conference title.

2. Xavier: The Musketeers could go from NIT Champs to Big East champs. Sean Miller has the Squad to do so, led by Colby Jones and Zach Freemantle.

3. Oregon: The Ducks missed the NCAA tournament a season ago. They won’t this time with the addition of Kel’el Ware to a core group led by Will Richardson returning.

4. Florida: The Gators didn’t make the tournament in Mike White’s last season. They should in Todd Golden’s first with the return of Colin Castleton and the addition of St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton.

5. Texas A&M: The Aggies missed the NCAA tournament in 2021-22, but with four starters back led by Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV, that shouldn’t be an issue this time for Buzz Williams.

6.Penn State: Micah Shrewsberry has a team ready to mount a bid campaign with the return of Seth Lundy, Jalen Pickett and Myles Dread. The key will be finding a John Harrar replacement inside.

7. Oklahoma: Porter Moser picked up a much-needed transfer in Nevada’s Grant Sherfield. He’s the scorer the Sooners needed to go from 19-16 and out of the NCAA tournament to a team that is safely in the field.

8. St. John’s: The Red Storm have a Lethal backcourt that will be a problem for all teams in the Big East with Posh Alexander, Andre Curbelo and Montez Mathis. Losing Julian Champagnie stings, but there is enough left to make a bid run.

9. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys couldn’t make the NCAA tournament last season. But they brought back Avery Anderson III and Moussa Cisse and added Kansas’ Bryce Thompson to give them a chance to get a bid.

10. Portland: Shantay Legans has the Pilots in position to be the third place team in the WCC like San Francisco was a season ago. Portland Returns five starters, led by Moses Wood and Tyler Robertson.

11. Tulane: The Green Wave are a legit NCAA tournament bid contender after finishing 14-15 last season. Ron Hunter has a stud in Jalen Cook.