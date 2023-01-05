The top 10 PGA Tour players and the 1 thing each of them needs to do to dominate in 2023 | Golf News and Tour Information

There’s plenty of candidates to consider on the eve of the new season. One may follow the lead of Scottie Scheffler last year, and come from further back in the pack. More likely, though, it’ll be one of those at the very top who will separate themselves yet further. Sans a major, it was Rory in 2022. Who could it be? Let’s take a look at the statistical profile of the 10 highest-ranked PGA Tour players in the Official World Golf Rankings, and break down each one.