The top 10 most goals scored in a single Premier League season

The Premier League first started in 1992, and since then Strikers have been scoring goals for fun.

But just how many goals have the league’s most elite forwards scored in a single campaign, and where will Erling Haaland inevitably end up on this list come the end of the 2022-23 season? After all, the Manchester City striker has already notched three hat-tricks on the way to a staggering tally of 14 goals in his opening eight games, and doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button