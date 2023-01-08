The top 10 LSU football players of all time

It’s time.

Time for the final installment of a list I started last July counting down the best 101 football players in LSU history. If we’re getting technical, it’s 102, because we had a tie at No. 99.

We’ve looked at players from nearly every decade, from the early days of the program to what current players could be joining the list soon. Putting this together, I learned a lot about LSU’s history by looking at the individuals that have defined it.

Eric Reid kicked us off at No. 101, and today we’ll see who came out on top, although I think you might already have a good idea who that is.

So, for one final time, let’s begin our countdown.

Well. 10 – Kevin Faulk

Faulk is LSU’s all-time leading rusher. He’s one of only two LSU running backs to average over 100 Rush yards per game throughout his career — [autotag]Leonard Fournette[/autotag] being the other one.

LSU struggled at points in the 90s, but when Faulk arrived, LSU had a run of success that included a Peach Bowl win in 1996, the Peak of the [autotag]Gerry DiNardo[/autotag] round.

Faulk’s 46 career rushing touchdowns remain an LSU record — as do his 22 100-yard rushing games.

Faulk was a consistent producer from start to finish at LSU.

Well. 9 – Bert Jones

In 1972, Jones was one of the best quarterbacks in the country. His performance made him a Consensus All-American and placed him fourth in Heisman voting.

He helped lead LSU to a 9-2-1 record in 1972.

One of those wins came as time expired against Ole Miss. Jones found [autotag]Brad Davis[/autotag] for a game-winning touchdown. It’s one of the most memorable plays in school history.

LSU also blew out No. 9 ranked Auburn with Jones under center.

I’ll admit, Jones is getting a quarterback bump here. It was hard for me to leave a QB who finished that high in Heisman voting off the top 10. Jones was known for his arm strength and was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Well. 8 – Glenn Dorsey

[autotag]Glenn Dorsey[/autotag] was the definition of an impact player.

In 2007, leading a national championship defense, Dorsey won the Outland, Lombardi, Nagurski and Lott awards, a complete sweep of the major defensive honors.

Dorsey had a sack and forced fumble in the 2007 title game. With Dorsey up the middle, LSU allowed just 3.2 yards per carry that year.

Dorsey wasn’t a one-hit-wonder. He was All-American the year before, too. He was a top-five overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Well. 7 – Gaynell Tinsley

Tinsley is our old-school representation in the top 10. He was a two-time All-American in 1935 and 1936.

He was LSU’s first player to be named a Consensus All-American and helped the Tigers appear in three Sugar Bowls.

His play, along with some other stars, created some of LSU’s first great teams, paving the way for the Tigers to be one of the country’s leading programs.

Positions were different back then, but Tinsley is the Greatest tight end in LSU history.

He would go on to become LSU’s head coach in the late ’40s and early ’50s. He had a couple of good years, including a Sugar Bowl appearance in 1949 and a final ranking of No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Well. 6 – YA Title

Tittle was LSU’s first great quarterback. He received all-conference recognition in 1946 and 1947.

Because of WWII, freshmen were able to play the moment they stepped on campus. Tittle was no different, and along with quarterback, he played tailback and defense during his time at LSU.

He held most passing records when he left LSU. Obviously, those records have fallen as the game has changed, but adjusting for the era, Tittle was as good as anyone.

He’s more known for his NFL exploits. He was MVP in 1963 and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

Well. 5 – Patrick Peterson

The biggest name in the modern era of DBU, Peterson was one of the best corners to ever grace a college football field.

His 31 career PBU’s rank top 10 in program history, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Peterson was a shut-down corner and teams did their best to avoid throwing his way.

In 2010, they won the Bednarik Award and the Thorpe Award. He was the SEC player of the year on defense and special teams. He was first-team All-SEC in 2009 too. If you had to pick one LSU defender this century to build your unit around, Peterson would be heavily considered.

He was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft and has made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. A strong finish to his career will put him in Hall of Fame consideration.

Well. 4 – Johnny Robinson

Robinson was a standout on both sides of the ball in 1958 and 1959.

On offense, he played in the shadow of Billy Cannon, but still managed to rank fifth in the SEC in rushing in 1958, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and scoring six total touchdowns.

He led LSU’s 1958 title team in receiving, too

On defense, Miami Coach Hank Stram said Robinson was, “the best I played against.”

Robinson was the first great defensive back in DBU history. The modern greats like Peterson will garner most of the discussion, but Robinson set the standard with his three All-American honors.

Robinson gets a boost on this list due to his NFL career, where he had 57 career interceptions on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Well. 3 – Tommy Casanova

Casanova played three years at LSU. That’s also how many times he was an All-American, going a perfect three for three.

Sticking with the number three, that’s how many conference games LSU lost during Casanova’s tenure. The Tigers finished in the top 11 all three years.

They played all over the field. Offense, defense, and special teams. He’s the only player in LSU history to have two punt return touchdowns in a single game.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and named to Walter Camp’s All-Century team in 2000.

Well. 2 – Billy Cannon

Before there was [autotag]Joe Burrow[/autotag]there was [autotag]Billy Cannon[/autotag]. Until 2019, Cannon was LSU’s Lone Heisman winner.

Cannon was ahead of his time as an athlete. His combination of size and speed was something more resembling what is seen today than what you saw in the late 50s.

Cannon had multiple season-defining plays as he led LSU to a national title, but his most remembered is the punt return on Halloween against Ole Miss. It was the difference in a 7-3 LSU win.

Cannon left LSU as the Tigers’ all-time leading rusher despite sharing a backfield with [autotag]Jimmy Taylor[/autotag] and [autotag]Johnny Robinson[/autotag]two other players are on the top 101 list.

Well. 1 – Joe Burrow

Here we are — the top spot.

It was probably rather obvious. An argument can be made for Cannon, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some older fans did so, but what Burrow did in 2019 was beyond what an LSU fan thought was possible.

Burrow holds nearly every LSU record in the book. He’s Tops in completion percentage by a wide margin. His 201.97 passer rating in 2019 isn’t just an LSU record, it’s an NCAA record.

He had 65 total touchdowns in 2019 and threw for 5,671 yards while completing over 75% of his passes.

As a few years have gone by, these numbers only look more ridiculous. I didn’t understand what we were seeing in the heat of that season, but now, it’s obvious.

It’s one of, if not the Greatest individual seasons we’ve ever seen. That 2019 team is recognized as one of the best of all time, and Burrow was its best player.

His success in the NFL only cements his spot further. Burrow is the best football player in LSU history.

Closing thoughts

Lists are hard. As I said in the intro, after the top spot, it’s hard to find separation.

There are so many criteria that go into it that little argument can be made to shift anyone a few spots up or a few spots back. What makes someone the 66th best player and someone else the 67th? What’s the difference between 93rd 87th and 79th? There really isn’t one.

On a list this big, it’s hard to stay consistent from beginning to end. I’d argue it shouldn’t even be the goal. Creating a hard list of rules would have cut out some of the nuances.

It’s always fluid, too. If I restarted this list today, it wouldn’t look exactly the same. This wasn’t about pinning every player’s Legacy down exactly where it should be — because there’s no exact mark.

I’ll also admit, this was a subjective list. Chasing objectivity would have been pointless.

We weren’t dealing with facts. There was no formula. It was based on how I viewed each player’s Legacy and my perception, of course, will be affected by things like my age, my view of the game, etc.

I’m a Younger fan. Someone who is 45 would have a much different list than me, who would then have a list much different than someone who is 65. Don’t get caught up in the specifics. Just view it for what it is — a look at the history of LSU football through the individuals who have defined it.

Previous Rankings

