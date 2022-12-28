The top-10 bestselling products from GOLF’s Pro Shop in 2022

Shop these Bestsellers before they’re gone!

Looking for some fresh gear for 2023 but not sure what to get?

You can’t go wrong by following what GOLF’s Pro Shop shoppers are loving. We crunched the numbers, and the 10 items below were the top-selling products for all of 2022.

As you can see, Handy accessories like the GrooveIt brush, Callaway glove and phone caddy were big hits, but shoppers were also interested in training aids, exclusive collabs (like our Nicklaus gear) and even novelty items, like the popular Caddie Uniform.

Check out the year’s Bestsellers in detail, and make sure to add to cart before they’re gone.

Grooves Brush $24.99 FEATURES Heavy-duty nylon bristles with a 3-year replacement warranty The self-contained tube holds water or cleaning solution Holds enough liquid to last multiple rounds and refills easily The unique magnetic securing system allows secure attachment to the golf bag The magnetic system also allows cord-free mobility to use away from the golf bag High-quality Magnets that will last the lifetime of the grooveit brush Lightweight, yet extremely rugged and durable ﻿Ensures maximum backspin, distance, and accuracy Ergonomically designed pistol grip Attaches to golf bag with high -quality mini carabiner Buy Now View Product

Callaway USA Weather Spann $11.99 Callaway’s USA Weather Spann all weather glove is constructed with durable, premium Japanese synthetic material. The performance material is flexible for easy movement and breathable/moisture wicking to prevent sweat build up. The 4-way stretch at the knuckles and perforation at the palm, top hand, and fingers also provide easy movement and breathability. An adjustable, comfortable, secure fit is provided with Opti Fit closure and a stretch binding cuff. Improved grip is offered with the reinforced palm patch. Buy Now View Product

Caddy Uniform – Adult Sizes With Custom Name and Number $130 The adult caddy uniform! Each uniform comes with a personalized nameplate and number. Those will be on removable velcro patches. These are perfect for Halloween, golf outings, family portraits, personal use and more. Get more for the whole family: Kid Uniforms Caddie *Returns unavailable for this product. Exchanges by request only. Buy Now View Product

Phone Caddy $24.99 Fully adjustable phone holder for golf carts Phone slides in and out effortlessly for quick access to your phone Fits smartphones with 4″- 7″ screens. Fits all golf carts Durable, high-impact plastic Includes microfiber bag with drawstring Make it your own with custom logos To inquire about a bulk order with a custom logo, please email [email protected] Buy Now View Product

Divot Board – Low point and swing path trainer $129.99 A patented new training board with a highly visual depiction of both swing path and low point. (measures 6″ x 21″ x 1/2″) Using the Divot Board golf low point and swing path trainer is one of the easiest ways to increase your game. You can use the Divot Board anywhere including your living room, office, or even on the green just before a big match. This is not just a launch monitor, this is your launch monitor. Your training and warm-up routines just met their match. The Divot Board measures 6″W x ~21″L x ~1/2″D The mat is only 3/8″ thick but there are pointed nubs at the bottom that hold it in place on carpet, outdoors or on a range mat and once settled the may add a fraction of an inch to the height. This is still a very low profile for this type of mat and the quality of construction is amazing! A carabiner is included if you wish to clip the mat onto your bag to take with you to the range. Instant Feedback. Anytime. Anywhere. Works both right or left-handed. Patented Target with Instant Feedback. For a quick clip of the Divot Board in action, click the video below. Buy Now View Product

GOLF Azalea T-Shirt $30 Azaleas in April mean one thing…golf’s first major is upon us. This t-shirt subtly celebrates that, and if you know, you know. Buy Now View Product

Nicklaus ’86 T-Shirt $35 This shirt depicts one of the most iconic moments in golf history – when the GOAT, Jack Nicklaus, sunk his birdie putt to take the lead, and ultimately clinch his historic 18th Major Championship at the age of 46. Buy Now View Product

Precision Putting Laser $39.99 Precision Putting Laser Think of yourself as a Sniper, and your putter is the badass modified rifle that helps you lock on to your target. Our Precision Putting Laser goes on top of your Weapon (the putter) and shows you EXACTLY how to perfect your aim, so you can feel more confident pulling that trigger. As we already know, 97% of players suck at aiming (see: Accurate Aim Kit) and if your aim is poor, you’ll have to make adjustments throughout the stroke to get the putter face aimed down the correct line in time for impact . This leads to inconsistencies and missed putts. The PPL comes with a tripod as well, which allows you to create a sort of “chalk line”- but this chalk line won’t ruin your Hardwood floors. Click the Laser onto the tripod, align it with your target, and you have a clear visual of the line you’re trying to hit. *This laser is designed for indoor use, and is not visible in bright outdoor light* Buy Now View Product

Nicklaus Rope Hat: Limited Edition (NAVY) $35 A structured, deep-fitting rope hat that’s vintage-yet-modern and celebrates Young Jack’s preferred style of headwear. This hat is sold exclusively here on GOLF.com and is available in a super limited quantity — if it speaks to you, you’ll want to act quickly because it’ll likely sell out soon and there’s no promise we’ll ever bring it back. This snapback hat is one size fits all. Buy Now View Product

3 RAIL + COIN $19.95 Make more putts with the Revolutionary 3 dimensional On Point ball marker! TWO markers in ONE – The only patented 3 Dimensional Dome marker and coin marker Permitted under the rules of golf by the USGA and R&A Improves your set-up, alignment and distance control Increases your ability to “see” the line Creates “tunnel vision” – intensifies you focus and concentration Helps you read the greens and sink more putts Great for tournaments, events, and every day use Become a more confident putter and shoot lower scores Get the #1 ball marker in golf and lower your score today! Buy Now View Product

