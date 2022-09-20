The Top 10 Best Dribblers In NBA 2K23: Kyrie Irving Will Break A Lot Of Ankles With A 99 Rating

The Top 10 Best Dribblers In NBA 2K23: Kyrie Irving Will Break A Lot Of Ankles With A 99 Rating

Dribbling is arguably the most fundamental attribute in basketball. If you can’t reliably get the ball to hit the floor and come back into your hand, the chances of you playing basketball are very slim. Every NBA player is a great dribbler by the standards of the common person, but there are different levels to Mastery with the ball in your hand at the NBA level.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button