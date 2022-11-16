The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar in Bishop Arts opens next week
It’s looking too much like Christmas on Bishop.
The elves are hard at work Transforming the patio at Paradiso into the Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar, whose atmosphere can be described as a holiday Fever dream realized. They have all the Christmas trees and baubles and lights and nostalgia and drinks. Plus “the ultra-fabulous Mrs. Claus (aka Miss Gay Texas State Gloria Devine), and a cast of other holiday favorites, including the debut lineup of Santa Daddy.”
As the promotional literature continues, “It’s a place for Naughty girls and boys to enjoy the festivities, all season long. Our one-of-a-kind elf Hangout presents seasonal craft Cocktails by Iluggy Recinos, and a catalog of tunes to get you in the spirit.”
The Tipsy Elf opens the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, brought to us by Exxir Hospitality — bringer of Paradiso restaurant, The Mermaid Bar, Garden Shed and more — and Larry the Elf.
The party’s at 308 North Bishop. Follow @TipsyelfDallas on Insta to keep up with special events throughout the holiday season.