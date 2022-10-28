The time to ‘tighten things up’ is now

Memphis basketball Coach Penny Hardaway disclosed Friday a very specific set of expectations for last week’s exhibition game.

“I wanted to see us be more in the gaps. I wanted to see us kinda Shrink the floor a little bit when the ball we swung,” he said. “Just all the little things we’ve been working on defensively. Offensively, spread the floor and just play.”

That blueprint produced some mixed results against Christian Brothers University. Sure, the Tigers won the game (69-60), but their perimeter offense and defense were lacking. CBU was 9-of-22 beyond the arc, while Memphis was just 2 for 19. The rebounding battle was a little too close for comfort for some, as the Tigers edged the Bucs 44-40 in that department.

This week – as Memphis prepares to face Lane College (1 pm Sunday) in its final preseason tune-up before the season opener at Vanderbilt (7 pm, Nov. 7) – Hardaway wants his players to narrow their focus. He wants them to concentrate less on mechanics and more on the mechanism.

