The Timberwolves are looking to give the NBA a wake-up call

It was a July afternoon and Anthony Edwards had just gotten home from the gym. He laid down to take a nap and his phone started ringing off the hook. After about the 10th time, they finally checked to see who was calling and it was Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Bro, what do you want?” Edwards said Monday, recalling the summer conversation.

“You didn’t see what just happened?” Towns responded. “We just traded for Rudy.”

The trade for Rudy Gobert not only served as a wake-up call for Edwards’s afternoon slumber, but for a franchise that has been dormant for a majority of the past two decades.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button