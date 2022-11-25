The Tigers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes

Clemson Men’s Basketball will play in the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic on Friday when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:00 PM on Friday.

The Emerald Coast Classic has been played annually since 2014. The game will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, which is near Destin, Florida.

Clemson is 4-1 overall this season after defeating Loyola of Maryland 72-41 in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are led in scoring by Chase Hunter, who is averaging 16.2 points per game. He also leads the teams with 4.8 assists per contest. Hunter Tyson leads the way in rebounds, pulling down 9.6 per game.

Iowa is 4-0 overall this season. They defeated Seton Hall 83-67 in their lone game against major competition. They are ranked #25 in this week’s AP Top 25. Their leading scorer is Kris Murray, the twin brother of Sacramento Kings’ player Keegan Murray. Kris is averaging 23.8 points per game and shooting 62.5% on field goals this season. He has yet to miss a free throw this season.

The Winner of the Clemson-Iowa game will face the Winner of the game between TCU and California on Saturday at 7:00 PM. The Losers of the games on Friday will play in the consolation game at 4:00 PM Saturday.

Clemson Men’s Basketball is a 9.5-point underdog to Iowa

The Tigers are a 9.5-point underdog with an over/under of 148.5, which implies a score of 79 – 69.5 in Iowa’s favor.

Marty Coleman (5-0, 2-3 ATS):

The Tigers have shot the ball well in their first five games, but now the actual tests begin against a skilled Iowa team with size. Clemson has averaged over 77 points against the mid-majors on its schedule and much less against a South Carolina team of comparable size. Iowa sees the free throw line more than the Tigers and that makes the difference.

Prediction Iowa Hawkeyes 82 Clemson Tigers 68

John Chancey (4-1, 2-3 ATS):

Clemson’s Lone loss of the season was to their only major conference opponent, South Carolina. It was also the only game contested away from Littlejohn. Games like this help the team improve so they can be ready for conference play, but I would be surprised if the Tigers get the win against a ranked opponent. The Hawkeyes can score, and I don’t think Clemson can keep up.

Prediction Iowa Hawkeyes 78 Clemson Tigers 64

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change