The Tigers take on the Cal Golden Bears

Clemson Men’s Basketball will continue to play in the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday when they face the California Golden Bears at 4:00 PM.

The Emerald Coast Classic has been played annually since 2014. The game will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, which is near Destin, Florida.

Clemson was defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday night 74-71, earning this spot in the consolation game. Cal fell to the TCU Horned Frogs Friday night 59-48.

Friday’s loss moves the Tigers to 4-2 overall on the season. They are led in scoring by Chase Hunter, who is averaging 17.0 points per game. He also leads the teams with 5.0 assists per contest. Hunter Tyson leads the way in rebounds, pulling down 9.3 per game.

Clemson Men’s Basketball made an inspired comeback Friday to pull within one point of the Hawkeyes with just a few seconds remaining.

Cal is led in scoring by guard Devin Askew with 16.5 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game. Forward Lars Thiemann leads in rebounds with 7.0 per game.

Clemson Men’s Basketball is a 10.5-point favorite against California

The Tigers are a 10.5-point favorite with an over/under of 124.5, which implies a score of 67.5 – 57 in Clemson’s favor.

Marty Coleman (6-0, 2-4 ATS):

This is the game Clemson should win handily as California is 0-6 on the season. The question for me is the back-to-back games for Clemson and what they got (and will get) from PJ Hall, who played only 12:55 and didn’t score in the Iowa game. Clemson wins Outright either way, but the cover depends on Hall’s contribution or lack thereof.

Prediction Cal Golden Bears 64 Clemson Tigers 73

John Chancey (5-1, 2-4 ATS):

The game against Iowa looked like it would get a bit out of hand, but the Tigers showed some guts and made a comeback to make my ‘against the spread’ record even worse. I’m counting on that effort to carry over today. There is a side of me that says I should know better, but I think Clemson Men’s Basketball covers today.