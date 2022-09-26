The Three Level Scoring Potential of Arkansas Guard Nick Smith Jr. – NBA Draft Digest

If you are a fan of “bucket getters” then you are going to have to watch one of the best prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft this upcoming season at Arkansas.

Freshman Nick Smith Jr. is a slender 6-foot-5 guard that will not turn 19 years old until late April of next year. He is a player that can definitely play on the ball as a creator, but is probably better categorized as a combo guard.

Let’s start with the 3-point shooting and work our way inside the arc for this look into his three-level scoring potential.

Smith Jr. has the foundation and form on his jump shot that should give NBA teams a lot of confidence in it going forward. What makes him really special from a distance is his ability to make shots in a variety of ways and situations. He can catch and shoot when playing off the ball or generate his own shot as a Creator with it in his hands. It will be interesting to see how he fits off-ball with the Razorbacks next season. Smith Jr. also has an incredible ability to make 3-pointers off the dribble going to his left or right, in isolation, off a step back, and utilizing ball screens.

That off the dribble shooting will continue to show itself as we move inside the arc into the second level of scoring in the mid-range. It is important to emphasize his ability to make pull up Jumpers going both directions at just 18 years old. The thing that could be most impressive was his ability to stop on a dime and control his body when getting into these shot attempts. It takes an incredible amount of balance and body control to take, and also make, some of the attempts seen from Smith Jr. in the mid-range.

Finally, Smith Jr. is also effective at getting to the rim. One thing that immediately stands out with him is shot selection. Even though he is a good 3-point shooter, he never seemed to just settle for those attempts.

He always attacks and puts pressure on the defense, another aspect that folds into his playmaking. This area of ​​his scoring is probably the one with the biggest question marks for most evaluations due to a couple of factors. As mentioned earlier, he does have a slender build right now and is a good, but not elite athlete. Smith Jr. definitely finishes around the rim with more craftiness and finesse using euro steps, long stride steps, change of speeds, and an ability to finish with both hands rather than overpowering his defender.

It is easy to love players that can flat out score the ball and Nick Smith Jr. has come in very high on the early 2023 NBA Draft Big Board. He will be very exciting to watch next season at Arkansas playing with all of the Talent that will be around him, including Anthony Black, a fellow freshman who should be the other half of a very dynamic backcourt.

