The three biggest questions as the Terps tip off their season Monday night

After an offseason that felt twice as long as usual because last season essentially ended after one month, Maryland basketball is finally returning to the court. The drama of Mark Turgeon’s sudden exit, the tedious season that was played out only because of necessity and the extended coaching search are all in the rearview now, as Kevin Willard’s era officially begins Monday night against Niagara.

Here are the three biggest questions.

How good is the team?

New coaches rarely have great results in their first years. There are exceptions, like Tommy Lloyd at Arizona last season, but Willard didn’t inherit a Lottery pick or an Athletic 7-footer as he had. They took over a limited roster with one unproven big man and no point guard, added a few pieces that should help and is trying to bake it all into a winning team. And for now, that’s all you can expect. The Terps are picked in the No. 10 range in the standings of most Big Ten projections, a few inches on the wrong side of the projected NCAA Tournament bubble.

Still, fans are fickle. And they built a level of impatience during the extended stretch of disappointing postseasons under Turgeon that might carry over. Maryland has reached one Sweet 16 in since 2003, so while they rationally understand Willard has to rebuild, their Patience might be less than normal after coaching changes and they might be Quicker to judge. To Willard’s credit, he hasn’t tried to lower expectations or dwell on his team’s limitations, instead saying the team’s goal every year is to win the Big Ten, without exceptions.

“I think it’s gonna be the same [goal] every year, it’s gonna be Big Ten championship, national championship. That’s the goal of this program. Is it going to be, is every year going to be possible? Some years probably more than others,” they said at Maryland’s media day. “But that is our goal every year, our goal will not be anything different. Besides winning a Big 10 Championship and hanging another banner. No other expectation is gonna be allowed in this program.”

Realistically, it will be a successful season requiring some overachieving to get to the Big Dance. The aforementioned lack of big men is one big reason, and the other is the bench. Sophomore Julian Reese has major potential — Willard predicted the former top-50 Recruit from Baltimore will be all-Big Ten this or next season — but he hasn’t proven it yet. They had mad issues with foul problems last year and lacked the strength to play a lot in the post. He’s put on a lot of muscle and made big strides, but even if he makes the expected sophomore jump, he has no true backup at this point.

The bench doesn’t have a single proven commodity, an illustration of Turgeon’s lackluster recruiting during his final few years, Reese notwithstanding.

But if Donna Scott lives up to the preseason excitement about his slimmed body and improved game, Jahmir Young’s stardom translates, at least at a decent rate, to the Big Ten, and Willard finds a few capable reserves, they can become a tourney team. That’s a lot of things that need to go right, but there are some good pieces and Willard appears to have the energy to squeeze everything he can out of the season.

Still, expectations of major accomplishments might be better spent on his second and third years.

What’s the lineup look like?

Willard has three pieces you can bank on: Scott, Young and Hakim Hart (NIL store). Scott’s newly streamlined body, 30 pounds lighter than last year, should make him a different player. The senior from Philadelphia has always had Sneaky explosiveness, but has always carried extra weight. It shouldn’t be so Sneaky now. He could become one of the Big Ten’s best forwards this year and will get more shots than he has in his career.

With Young (NIL store)it’s the same question as it was with Fats Russell: how will his success and his lack of height translate to the big-time? With Russell, it was a wild ride featuring intermittent struggles, some Sensational Moments and a period during the season half of the season when he was the team’s best player. Young isn’t as wild as Russell, he’s a better 3-point shooter and he scores more efficiently, so there’s reason to believe he could be in the top tier of Big Ten point guards. But you never know until you see it with players transferring up a few levels.

Hart is an underrated wildcard. He might be the best passer on the team, a rare claim for a 6-8 wing player, and he can defend one through four. He led Maryland in field goal percentage last year and needs to look for his shot more now that he’s one of the Terps’ top players. They could surprise a lot of people this season. Georgetown transfer Donald Carey (NIL store) is a proven 3-point shooter with size at 6-5, but the word is junior Ian Martinez will push for lots of minutes. Martinez is probably the team’s most athletic player and despite his struggles last year, when he was coming off an injury and playing for a program in turmoil, he’s consistently impressed during the preseason.

Reese will start at five and Maryland needs him to live up to the preseason talk about his vast improvements and new muscle. The only other true big men on the roster are raw freshman Caelum Swanton-Rodgerwho will play out of necessity, and holdover Pavlo Dziuba, who didn’t earn minutes last season despite a desperate need for bigs. The post is a huge question mark and there will be plenty of times when Maryland is taken advantage of in the paint. Transfer Patrick Emilien isn’t a major scoring threat, but he’ll play a lot because of his physicality. Scott will have to spend some time at the five out of necessity and he’ll scrap, but he’s not a center.

The lack of a proven backup point guard and the thinness in the frontcourt mean Young, Scott, Reese and Hart will need to combine for around 120 minutes per game at a minimum. That’s doable, but it can also lead to fatigue later in the season.

It sounds like Martinez, Emilien and sharp-shooting wing Noah Batchelor (NIL store) could be the first three off the bench. Willard will try Bachelor, a thinly-built freshman, as a stretch four. That could present problems for opponents and Maryland defensively. Redshirt freshman Ike CornishSeton Hall transfer Jahari Long and Swanton-Rodger will need to help when called upon. Willard needs a lot of things to go right here.

What’s the playing style?

Not to overplay the Turgeon angle, but this is a bigger question than usual because fans grew so tired of his plodding pace and clunky offense. If Willard follows through on his preseason promises, this team will play far faster than Turgeon’s teams did. Even if he doesn’t produce an NCAA Tournament team in his first year, he can win a lot of fans over by playing fast and with more precision offensively than they’ve become accustomed to. People don’t just want a winning team; they also want a team that’s fun to watch, as discussed time and again during the past 10 years.

“The style of play is going to be big. We’re gonna play probably way too fast and way, we’re gonna shoot a ton of threes, we’re gonna press, we’re gonna get after it. Probably at times , we don’t look good, just because I have 13 guys who have played five different styles. And now they’re trying to get my style. But I think again, we’re laying down the groundwork for the future,” he said in October.

The challenge: it’s hard to play fast when you don’t have depth. A faster pace means more tired players and more substitutions. If he manages to play fast with this roster, it’ll be an accomplishment. He also played a Turgeon-like style at Seton Hall, but he said that was because of his personnel. He’s often said he tailors his playing style to his personnel rather than vice versa.

“We’re really not that big. So when you look at our roster, we’re big on the wings. Inside, you know, we’re just not as we’re not big and dominant. We’re not going to slow down and just kind of grind it out. I like our guard play. I like our, you know, we shoot the basketball really well,” he said. “So I think we have, we’re really going to have to work on the way we shoot the basketball. And I slowed down the last couple years, just because of necessity, because of injuries. To be honest with you. It’s tough to play fast when you have seven guys. I think this roster can go nine to ten deep.”

We’ll get our first bit of answers to all the questions above on Monday night.