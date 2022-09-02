The thought behind art curation in Aspen hotels

Artist Beatriz Milhazes’s “Wild Grape” hanging in the meeting spaces of the Limeligh Hotel.

Courtesy of Brandon Huttenlocher

When you walk into the lounge at the Limelight Hotel, you’ll instantly see the colorful artwork displayed throughout the room. The delightful and engaging art is no coincidence, according to Eaton Fine Art’s artwork narrative on the hotel.

The art throughout was carefully curated by the hotel in collaboration with Eaton Fine Art an art-consulting firm that specializes in creative project design, publishing and custom framing for the hospitality and healthcare industry internationally.

“Our team collaborated with artists who have unique perspectives and the ability to promote thought and discussion in their artwork for the Limelight Hotel Aspen’s curated collection,” Terry Eaton, president and chief curator of Eaton Fine Art, wrote in an email.

Public spaces in the hotel, which include the lounge, reception, meeting spaces and guest room corridors, feature artwork from across the world. The guest room and suite art, though, feature artists from Colorado, along with artists from across the United States and worldwide.

Artist Emma Lawrenson’s “Orange Farm” hanging in a guest suite at the Limelight Hotel.

Courtesy of Shawn O’Connor

“The guest rooms, for example, showcase a mixed-media art series titled, ‘Rivers Feed the Trees,’ which explores the impact of climate change,” Eaton wrote.

Meredith Nemirov, artist of “Rivers Feed the Trees,” worked with historic maps showing the topography of Colorado to create this piece, she wrote in her artist statement.

“The image makes a connection between the trees and the multitude of rivers appearing in the surrounding canyons. The linear elements and patterns assigned by map makers to the various aspects of the geology of the land are visual in the landscape and the form of the tree,” she wrote.

“Rivers Feed the Trees” hanging in a guest room at the Limelight Hotel.

Courtesy of May Selby

According to Eaton, the collection in the public spaces transitions from a locally-inspired experience to a more expansive perspective, setting the stage for internationally-renowned artists to express their voices. Artwork from Derrick Adams, Scott Reeder and David Shrigley can be found hanging throughout the hotel.

Three of David Shrigley’s pieces of art Hang in the corridor to the guest rooms: “Art Will Save the World,” “Particles of Truth” and “I Am Elegant.”

Courtesy of Brandon Huttenlocher

“Shrigley’s work is humorous, interspersed with his witty observations and written commentary that satirizes every day life and awkward interactions. (Shrigley) works loosely and improvisationally,” the artist statement wrote.

The Crown family, owners of Aspen Skiing Company and its Hospitality brands The Little Nell and Limelight Hotels, worked closely with Eaton Fine Art for this curation. Paula Crown, co-owner and renowned artist and activist, represented the family in directing the vision for the curation.

“Art has the ability to promote thought and discussion; the art in this program was selected to showcase artists whose work does just that,” Eaton Fine Art wrote in the artwork narrative.

Similar to the Limelight Hotel, the Little Nell Hotel has an extensive art collection specifically curated to meet Crown’s vision. The hotel’s main restaurant, Element 47 was designed to include an important collection of contemporary Aspen art, its website states.

This silverpoint on panel artwork by Michelle Grabner hangs in The Little Nell’s main restaurant, Element 47.

Courtesy of Jeremy Swanson

