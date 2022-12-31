The Tennessee High Lands Pair is a TSWA Class AA All-State Volleyball Team

by STEVE WILMOTH

December 31, 2022

Top-five finisher Tennessee High earned two spots on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State announced on Saturday morning.

Included are libero Sydnee Pendland and outside hitter Madison Blair.

Pendland, a junior libero, was Tops in Class AA with 578 digs and added 70 aces. She was District 1-AA Defensive Player of the Year, made the District 1-AA All-Tournament Team and was named as Region 1-AA Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Blair, a senior outside hitter, produced 278 kills and 256 digs to earn District 1-AA Player of the Year honors. She also the District 1-AAA Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Both Blair and Pendland led the Lady Vikings to a District 1-AA championship; District 1-AA Tournament, Region 1-AA Tournament and Sectional Titles; and a fifth-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament.

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team is selected through nominations from TSWA media members from across the state with a panel making the final selections. The TSWA All-State teams are limited to a very select number of eventual all-staters at each position.

Here is the complete 2022 TSWA Class AA All-State Volleyball Team:

OH — Madison Blair, Tennessee, Sr.

OH — Katie Bowers, Creek Wood, Sr.

OH — Georgia Dobson, East Hamilton, So.

OH — Mia Finley, Central Magnet, Sr.

OH — Bailey Hall, Arlington, Sr.

OH — Maddie Hurst, Grainger, Jr.

OH — Bailey Leake, Dyer Co., Sr.

OH — Carlee Lowry, Signal Mountain, So.

OH — Chloe Marsh, Greeneville, Sr.

MH — Lauren Bailey, Greeneville, Sr.

MH — Ellie Smith, Lexington, Sr.

S — Emily Redman, Signal Mountain, Jr.

S — Tristin Sutton, East Hamilton, Jr.

L — Lauren Hudson, Dyer Co., Jr.

L — Sydnee Pendland, Tennessee, Jr.