The Tennessee High Lands Pair is a TSWA Class AA All-State Volleyball Team
by STEVE WILMOTH
TriCitiesSports.com
December 31, 2022
Top-five finisher Tennessee High earned two spots on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State announced on Saturday morning.
Included are libero Sydnee Pendland and outside hitter Madison Blair.
Pendland, a junior libero, was Tops in Class AA with 578 digs and added 70 aces. She was District 1-AA Defensive Player of the Year, made the District 1-AA All-Tournament Team and was named as Region 1-AA Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Blair, a senior outside hitter, produced 278 kills and 256 digs to earn District 1-AA Player of the Year honors. She also the District 1-AAA Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Both Blair and Pendland led the Lady Vikings to a District 1-AA championship; District 1-AA Tournament, Region 1-AA Tournament and Sectional Titles; and a fifth-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament.
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team is selected through nominations from TSWA media members from across the state with a panel making the final selections. The TSWA All-State teams are limited to a very select number of eventual all-staters at each position.
Here is the complete 2022 TSWA Class AA All-State Volleyball Team:
OH — Madison Blair, Tennessee, Sr.
OH — Katie Bowers, Creek Wood, Sr.
OH — Georgia Dobson, East Hamilton, So.
OH — Mia Finley, Central Magnet, Sr.
OH — Bailey Hall, Arlington, Sr.
OH — Maddie Hurst, Grainger, Jr.
OH — Bailey Leake, Dyer Co., Sr.
OH — Carlee Lowry, Signal Mountain, So.
OH — Chloe Marsh, Greeneville, Sr.
MH — Lauren Bailey, Greeneville, Sr.
MH — Ellie Smith, Lexington, Sr.
S — Emily Redman, Signal Mountain, Jr.
S — Tristin Sutton, East Hamilton, Jr.
L — Lauren Hudson, Dyer Co., Jr.
L — Sydnee Pendland, Tennessee, Jr.
