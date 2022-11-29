The Team Drafting Victor Wembanyama Will Need A Plan – NBA Draft Digest

There’s no reason for me to get into the game of Victor Wembanyama, which has been thoroughly broken down on these pages. Long story short, he’s the best prospect since LeBron James, so he commands our full attention.

Instead, I wish to discuss a subject that has not had a ton of attention, despite the pressing need for it.

The team that ends up drafting Wembanyama better be ready for his arrival.

When a generational Talent comes along, it’s beyond crucial that the team the player lands on is ready to commit. That doesn’t mean just a financial commitment, but one of restructuring the entire team around their newfound star.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button