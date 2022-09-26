The Swedish Golf Federation maintains ties with Henrik Stenson and his foundation

Henrik Stenson continues to feel the repercussions of his decision to join LIV Golf.

Two months after the 46-year-old Swede was stripped of his European captaincy for next year’s Ryder Cup for signing with the Saudi-backed circuit, Stenson’s native golf Federation has severed its ties with Stenson and his foundation. The Swedish Golf Federation recently announced that it was ending its partnership with Stenson, who supported junior and paragolf initiatives as an ambassador.

“We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers,” said Gunnar Hakansson, secretary general for the Swedish federation.

Upon receiving the news, Stenson responded on social media: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the SGF feel that our commitment and financial support via the Henrik Stenson Foundation is no longer wanted, but this will in no way impact our drive to develop junior and paragolf in Sweden.”

One of Stenson’s fellow LIV players, however, wasn’t so diplomatic in sharing his thoughts.

“Beyond disappointing to hear this news,” wrote Ian Poulter. “‘I actually hope the juniors/disability golfers have their say. I hope you regret this SGF.”