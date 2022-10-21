The surprising reaction of Mbappe after the goal that Messi gifted him against Ajaccio

October 21, 2022, 13:49 hs

Paris Saint-Germain is currently contesting matchday 12 of Ligue 1, against AC Ajaccio, who are currently in the relegation zone. Messi’s PSG were the clear favorites ahead of the match.

The first time had only one color, blue. Paris Saint-Germain completely dominated the first half and hardly gave the ball to the hosts. Even the 1-0 scoreline with which they went into the break fell short of what PSG generated.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

The Unexpected lesson that Neymar gives to Mbappe, who wants to kick him out of PSG

While Mbappe believes he is the best, the lesson of humility that Messi teaches him

The 24th minute of the game arrived, and Messi received in the middle of the pitch, drove the ball and sent a trademark pass to Kylian Mbappe, who did not miss the goalkeeper.

After the goal, instead of making the characteristic celebration of him, Mbappe decided to surprise, pointing at Lionel Messi for several seconds, while the Argentine approached him to hug him. Mbappe credited Messi for the wonderful pass he gave him.

Mbappe and two Misses that Messi could not believe:

The game is won by Paris Saint-Germain, but the score could go at least 3-0 for Christophe Galtier’s men. Kylian Mbappe has already scored his goal, but he is not happy, because he had two other goals given away that inexplicably, he sent well over the goal.