The Sun Belt is the best conference in all college football

Have you told your children and loved ones about the Fun Belt?

Existing just below the Power Five conferences, the Sun Belt consists of 14 teams who drink beer, kick ass, and have fun. The Fun Belt was in full force on Saturday, with multiple teams knocking off Power Five schools, including the The Power Five Boogeyman Appalachian State knocking off (/chuckles) Well. 6 Texas A&M in College Station and Georgia Southern knocking off Nebraska on Scott Frost Day.

It’s time we acknowledged our Fun Belt Overlords as what they are: the best conference in all of college football, for a few simple reasons.

Regional Proximity makes conference games fun

With teams all over the South, with the furthest being Texas State, each team is located in close proximity to each other. Rivalries are easier built within the conference, and the passion for each game grows deeper. When Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette play each other the passion from the fanbase is evident to see. Just look at these extremely drunk, extremely rowdy Appalachian State fans after their Mountaineers beat Texas A&M:

I’m convinced College Gameday saw this video and at THAT MOMENT knew they wanted College Gameday in Boone, North Carolina. BOONE! Gameday was supposed to be in ol’ podunk College Station, but ESPN wanted the Fun Belt on their TV because the fans’ passion is heavily visible. That’s what college football is about; the passion of the sport and the fun that comes with it. The Sun Belt has that in spades.

None of these teams are normal, and that’s wonderful

Let’s remember something—Appalachian State lost to North Carolina last week after giving up 63 POINTS. AT HOME. Then they went into Texas A&M and allowed only 7 Offensive points (kick return TD was the other 7). App State just wants to find ways to make you and your loved ones suffer while watching the Mountaineers play your favorite team.

Old Dominion seems to be Virginia Tech’s version of Askeladd from the Vinland Saga, beating the Hokies in Week One—AGAIN! The Hokies have to play Old Dominion for the next NINE YEARS too, so they’ll continue to just beat down on a lesser opponent. James Madison just moved up to the Fun Belt and is crushing opponents like they never left!

Each team in the conference has insane ways of winning, which vary from week to week. They just roll the 20 sided dice and whatever comes up, they’ll take on the fire breathing dragon wholeheartedly, with a 24 pack of Miller Lite in tow.

These. Teams. Kick. ASS.

Each team in the Sun Belt is so diverse in how they win games, and the fact that they’re so successful is fun for everyone. You like running the football? Coastal Carolina runs the triple option but out of the spread. It’s like a created offense in NCAA 14 except everyone has a Mullet and wants to run you over with a Sea-Doo.

Marshall went into South Bend and beat Notre Dame by simply owning the line of scrimmage on each side of the ball and causing havoc for the Fighting Irish, getting three interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.

Georgia Southern used to run the triple option, but Clay Helton came in and brought a transfer quarterback and now they’re throwing for 400 passing yards in Lincoln Nebraska. Kyle Vantrease has a stable of receivers that were primarily blockers and now making crazy plays in the biggest moment of their lives.

Georgia State put the fear of God into UNC, almost beating the Tar Heels 35-28. Every time Mack Brown plays a Sun Belt team his life force gets sapped. Georgia State’s RPO-based offense is modern, fun and dangerous to P5 teams.

Each team in the Sun Belt has their own flavor, and that makes watching the conference so fun.

At its core, college football is about the fun moments outside of the Xs and Os of the game. The rivalries, the passion of the fans, that’s what makes college football truly great. It feels like the Sun Belt has truly accomplished getting passionate fanbases together and creating rivalries while also playing great football.

All Hail our overlords, the Fun Belt.