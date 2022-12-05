The Strad News – Violist Jordan Bak signs with Arts Management Group

Read more news articles here

New York-based agency Arts Management Group (AMG) has signed violist Jordan Bak for international management.

‘I am so looking forward to this next chapter and I am honored to be working together with AMG,’ said Bak on social media. Bak also thanked the Concert Artists Guild for assisting his career progression, as well as ‘this amazing instrument called the viola, the Incredible qualities it has to offer, and the entire worldwide community that loves it just as much as I do.’

Bak was a 2021 YCAT Robey Artist and a top laureate of the 2020 Sphinx Competition. Other competition successes for Bak include grand Prize Winner and audience Prize recipient of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, the recipient of the 2019 Samuel Sanders Tel Aviv Museum Prize and the 2019 John White Special Prize from the Tertis International Viola Competition.

Bak is a graduate of the New England Conservatory and the Juilliard School, where he was awarded the Kovner Fellowship. His principal teachers were Dimitri Murrath, Hsin-Yun Huang, and Samuel Rhodes. He has performed as soloist with numerous orchestras, including the Sarasota Orchestra, London Mozart Players, New York Classical Players, Juilliard Orchestra and Brandon Hill Chamber Orchestra.

He released his debut album IMPULSE (Bright Shiny Things) in May 2022, which featured compositions by Tyson Gholston Davis, Toshio Hosokawa, Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti, Quinn Mason, Jeffrey Mumford, and Joan Tower.

Earlier in 2022, Bak joined the Faculty of Bowling Green State University as Assistant Professor of viola. He is a former Faculty member of Opportunity Music Project in New York and serves as a visiting artist and Ambassador for Music Masters in London. Additionally, he has given masterclasses at Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (UK), Conservatorio del Tolima (Colombia), and the Brevard Music Center.

Bak joins other prominent string players on the roster of AMG, which include violinists Paul Huang and Geneva Lewis, cellist Jean-Guihen Queryas and the Belcea, Doric and Leonkoro Quartets.