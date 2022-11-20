The Story Behind Pitt’s Pregame Flag Salute to Virginia Football

PITTSBURGH — When the Pitt Panthers took the field this week right before kick off of their final home game against Duke, they carried with them heavy hearts and a demonstration of solidarity with Virginia Football, who had lost three players to an on-campus shooting less than a day after the Panthers and Cavaliers had wrapped up a football game at Scott Stadium.

Senior defensive back Marquis Williams carried a Virginia flag onto the field, a new addition to the American and Pitt banners the team typically carries with them during pregame introductions.

