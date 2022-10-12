The Storied Past of Elk Rapids Golf Club

With the bond passed, Elk Rapidians immediately set out to hire a golf course architect, and among their contenders was the ambitious choice of Donald Ross. The 1920s were Ross’ heyday for course design. “It’s a bit of a mystery,” Taylor admits. “How did we get him to design the course when there were about 10 courses [in line] ahead of us?” He’s mystified by this, but his theory is that somebody in the Elk Rapids Resort & Industrial Association back in the day had some important connections with Chicago business people.

The president of the Donald Ross Society confirmed Taylor’s hunch—with some influential networking, Ross was hired in 1923 to design the course, and the Elk Rapids Golf Club course opened on July 17, 1924. The grand event made front-page news in the Grand Rapids Press.

The question remains if Ross actually came to Elk Rapids to design the course or worked from afar. He was a busy man, designing approximately 400 courses during his career, and it seemed like Elk Rapids was low on the totem pole. What is known is Ross dispatched his top associate, JB McGovern, to Elk Rapids, and it was McGovern who chose the actual site for the golf course. They liked the site because it wasn’t a rectangle—it was more of an oblique triangle. Donald Ross then designed the course from topographical maps. Taylor says that the property was originally a farm, but it was treeless, with about 3,000 feet of lake frontage. This appealed to Donald Ross’ vision for a links-style golf course. Ross took the land he was presented with and built a golf course on it. The land was cleared using a team of horses with a drag bar, and men using rakes and shovels.