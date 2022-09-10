The stars come out for Sand Hollow Resort’s 8th annual Golf Week; free and open to spectators – St George News

Wesley Ruff with ABC4 Utah Sports tees off during Sand Hollow Resort Golf Week, Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Sand Hollow Resort, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Sand Hollow Resort Golf Week Returns next week with an exciting lineup of events and a new Charity benefactor, plus plenty of opportunities for spectators to enjoy the game.

“Sand Hollow is thrilled to host this week of amazing golf,” said Adam Jasperson, director of resort operations for Sand Hollow Resort.

Originally a tournament created to help up-and-coming professional Golfers support their career aspirations, Golf Week has Evolved into three compelling days of play that will see current and former pro athletes, alumni of Utah schools and Golfers from Scotland play for Charity on the links of Sand Hollow Resort. Golf Week is free and open to the public to watch.

Golf Week events

Friendship Cup

The first day of Golf Week pits Southern Utah Golfers against 16 players from St. Andrews, Scotland, a town known around the world as “the home of golf,” in a friendly rivalry. The Friendship Cup is the beginning leg of a Ryder Cup-style international contest that will conclude with another round of play at the iconic St. Andrews Links in Scotland.

Play will begin on the back nine holes of the Championship course at 7:45 am on Monday, the nine-hole links course at 11:30 am and the Championship front nine at 2:30 pm

Zions Bank University Cup

Alumni and boosters from throughout the region will compete for bragging rights and a generous purse during the University Cup, presented by Zions Bank. Participating schools include Utah State University, Weber State University, the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, Utah Tech University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The action starts at 8:50 am on Tuesday.

Players have been recruited by each university’s golf coach to form eight-person teams. A total of $50,000 is up for grabs, with prizes for first, second and third place. The money will support the winning universities’ golf programs.

Golf Week Gala

Join the stars under the stars Tuesday from 7-10 pm for a Golf Week highlight, the fundraising gala. Proceeds will benefit the DDx Foundation, a physician-run nonprofit organization that seeks to Accelerate progress in prostate cancer research and treatment by making the sharing of clinical specimens and data seamless.

Celebrate with new friends and get reacquainted with old ones in the Spectacular Rock Bowl, the resort’s 15,000-square foot outdoor Amphitheater regarded as one of the finest entertainment venues in Southern Utah. The Gala features extraordinary food, drink and live music, along with opportunities to bid on exclusive golf rounds and memberships in Scotland. Tickets are available for $75 per person and can be purchased online.

Leavitt Charity Cup

On Wednesday, players representing the Utah Jazz will compete against the Las Vegas Raiders to raise money for the DDx Foundation. This is the third year of current and former pro athletes being involved in Golf Week, Jasperson said.

Each team consists of 30-35 competitors who will play three nine-hole matches. Play will begin on the back nine holes of the Championship course at 7:45 am on Monday, the nine-hole links course at 11:30 am and the Championship front nine at 2:30 pm

Read more about Golf Week here.

Discover golf at Sand Hollow Resort, where the desert meets the green. Players can challenge their skills on the Championship course, consistently ranked as a “Top 100 Resort Course” by Golfweek since 2011, and experience some of the state’s largest greens and fairways on the links course. Complemented by a driving range and wee course with stunning views, the resort features some of the most breathtaking golf the Nation has to offer.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Sand Hollow Resort | Address: 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-656-4653 | Website.

