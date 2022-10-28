The St. James Acquires Leading Girls High School Basketball Showcase She Got Game

The sports, wellness and entertainment Powerhouse plans to build She Got Game Classic into a multisport brand and platform providing exceptional competition and development opportunities in girls’ sports.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., October 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The St. James, the leading sports, wellness and entertainment business in the country, announced today its acquisition of the She Got Game Classic, the best girls’ high school basketball showcase in the country. The acquisition further expands The St. James’s investment in and commitment to best-in-class events and girls’ sports.



“She Got Game Classic has set the standard for delivering excellent competition opportunities for girls’ high school basketball teams across the country. The quality of the competition, the tremendous visibility and the overall experience provided to girls’ basketball players are unparalleled: combined with its eternally cool, empowering and inspiring brand, the platform is poised for growth within basketball and across sports. We couldn’t be more excited about what we can build with She Got Game,” said Kendrick AshtonCo-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James.

Serving hundreds of girls’ high school basketball teams across the nation, including many perennial Powerhouse programs, She Got Game gives girls’ basketball players competition and recruiting opportunities in an environment that encourages and empowers young women to pursue their passions.

The showcases, which create some of the best match ups of top teams and players each season and generate tens of thousands of spectators, are played in six markets across the country – Atlanta, Charlotte, DallasJersey Shore, Nashville and Washington, DC. The largest showcase – featuring nearly 200 teams – is hosted annually in the Washington, DC region at The St. James.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with The St. James, an incredibly visionary platform with significant capabilities uniquely invested in the growth and elevation of girls’ sports,” said Afiba Fairnot, Co-Founder of She Got Game. “We’re excited to build on the momentum we’ve generated and the Lessons we’ve learned to create even greater opportunities for aspiring young women Athletes across all sports.”

Afiba brings fourteen years of seasoned experience in developing girls’ sports programs and looks forward to building out The St. James’ girls’ basketball initiative even further with club/high school relationships and more scholastic showcases, clinics, and combines on the horizon.

Alongside She Got Game Classic, The St. James also acquired their sub-brand sister showcases with the Super Games, Christy Winter Scott Classic, and Shore Games, helping to further the platform’s evolution. The She Got Game Classic also features Sponsored partners Sheehy Auto Group, Cover Communications, and SportsMom Foundation, who all share in this brand vision of multi-sport growth for girls’ programs.

The schedule for this basketball season’s showcases is as follows:

­ December 1 – 4, 2022 – Dallas, TX

­ December 9 – 11, 2022 – Washington, DC

­ January 6 – 8, 2023 – Atlanta, GA

­ January 13 – 15, 2023 – Charlotte, NC

For more information about the She Got Game Classic showcase dates or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.shegotgameclassic.com or www.thestjames.com.

About She Got Game Classic

A premier national Winter Varsity Scholastic Basketball Event Series that creates a platform for girls to succeed on and off the court. The She Got Game Classic was founded in 2009 and has welcomed teams from over half the United States, Australia, Canadaand Sweden.

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life.

