The Spy System Of College Football Defense

Benedict Arnold’s treason as a Spy for the British during the American Revolution continues as a smear on his name today. A Spy is a brave, intelligent, Hero on your side, a rat deserving of the rope (metaphorically speaking) if he or she is against you.

There are levels of spying in sports. A few years ago there was a scandal in the NFL over teams spying on the practices of others.

I’ve been loosely associated with a couple of college football spying stories.

The first came in my early days in Alabama’s sports information office when a new Coach didn’t last long. It seemed that after the Assistant Coach responsible for the Scouting report on an upcoming opponent had finished his presentation, this new Coach piped up that he had some additional information.

Alabama Coach Paul Bryant was suspicious as to how that Coach had come by the information. Eventually he was convinced of the man’s impermissible spying and got rid of him.

The other was on a day when I had gone out to football practice (as I did every day). Almost without thinking, I always made a quick check of the first offense and first defense to see if there were any changes. On this day I had to take roll call a second time. Something wasn’t right.

There were 12 men on offense and 12 on defense.

Following practice I was walking across the field with defensive backs Coach Bill Oliver and asked him what the 12 on 12 was about.

It was Tennessee week, and Oliver said, “Coach Bryant thinks Tennessee may have someone in those apartments (that Overlooked the practice field).”

There is, however, the otherwise nefarious practice that is a legitimate part of college football, indeed something that’s almost certainly a part of every team’s defensive package.

The Spy.

As almost everyone can assume, a Spy in football is a defensive player assigned to cover a particular Offensive player man-to-man. It is, of course, more complicated.

Most often, the Spy is a middle linebacker and the quarry is a dual-threat quarterback.

At 2:30 pm CST Saturday Alabama (9-2 overall, 5-2 SEC) will host Auburn (5-6, -2-5) in Bryant-Denny Stadium (CBS televising).

Redshirt freshman Robby Ashford has taken over at quarterback for the Tigers after transfer Zach Calzada, who had quarterbacked Texas A&M’s win over Alabama in 2021, elected to have surgery rather than play this year, and TJ Finley, who was quarterback in Bama’s nail-biting win at Auburn last year, was injured. Ashford is notable primarily for his contribution to the running game.

He has been less than 50 percent on pass completions (112-227) for 6 touchdowns against 7 interceptions for 1,536 yards. As a running threat, however, he is second in rushing for the Tigers only to their all-star candidate running back Tank Bigsby. Ashford has rushed 136 times for 589 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban said “We’ve done a lot of spying” as he spoke to the Spy technique without regard to Ashford.

“Obviously, you have a spy,” they said. “You can rush three guys and have a spy. You can rush four guys and have a spy. That means you’ve got five guys committed to the Rush or you’ve got four guys committed to the rush.

“But the Spy only works in passing situations. The Spy only works when the quarterback drops back to pass and then he takes off running.

“When it’s actually a running play where the quarterback is a runner in the play, like an option or a zone, the quarterback pulls the ball and has the tight end leading in front of him – that’s just like option football.

“That’s responsibility football. There is no Spy for that. Somebody’s responsible for the quarterback, and it could be different guys in different coverages, different defenses. “

Saban said that you can be hurt. “When we’ve been hurt by the quarterback run, like the 31-yard run at LSU, a guy made a mental error in the stunt that we were running, so we had a pass-rush lane that was open with five guys rushing . So when you have five guys rushing, you want to push the pocket so the guy can’t get out or you Rush four and you have a spy.

“So we rushed five, probably would have had a sack if we’d have done it the right way. But we didn’t do it the right way, and the guy ran for 31 yards and that set up a score. So we’ve got to do a better job of teaching guys.”

Former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, whose Crimson Tide career was injury-plagued, has become notable in his rookie season with the Houston Texans for his ability in the Spy role. In a story on Yahoo/Sports, Houston Coach Lovie Smith talked about Harris after he was the Spy against the Philadelphia Eagles and former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and helped Hurts to 9 carries for 23 yards and getting a fumble with a rip-away.

“We have a Spy element in a lot of our defenses in general as we mix it up,” said Smith. “Christian Harris, he’s another one of the young guys that’s getting better.”

“The third down scramble by Jalen Hurts of him making the tackle and yanking the football out was a pretty special play,” Smith said. “We’re expecting more plays like that from him. This period of time, a lot of people kind of went off doing things, they’re just steady, cramming. I think with his game, we’re going to see him get better and better.”