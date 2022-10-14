The Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival announces its October 2022 program – South London News

The Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival – the Longest running Celebration of the written and spoken word of its kind in the capital today announces its 2022 program taking place from October 20-30, writes James Twomey.



Now in its 15th year, the festival features prestigious authors alongside rising literary stars.

This year features world-famous climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has penned The Climate Bookwhich brings together an unprecedented collective of more than 100 experts, activists and witnesses to tell the biggest story in the world: how and why our planet is changing.

To coincide with this, the London Literature Festival explores the climate crisis.

Science journalist, author and broadcaster Gaia Vince reframes the crisis and demonstrates how Migration could be the answer in an event around her new book Nomad Century.

In a special live recording, BBC Radio 4’s Open Book explores how the urgency of our natural environment has shaped our fictional landscapes.

Writers Jessie Greengrass and Daisy Hildyard discuss the imminent emergencies of everyday life as they launch their respective new books.

The Southbank Centre’s National Poetry Library – situated in the Royal Festival Hall – hosts Earthbound Press for a Stellar evening of contemporary Poetry featuring 12 critically-acclaimed poets, including Iain Sinclair, Nisha Ramayya and Eley Williams.

Ted Hodgkinson, head of literature & spoken word at the Southbank Centre, said: “I am truly thrilled that Greta Thunberg is headlining this year’s festival in a world exclusive launch of The Climate Book.

“With inclusivity and accessibility at the Southbank Centre’s heart, we’re also live streaming this event for free around the world.

“We welcome everyone to join us to celebrate the power of language and explore the most timely story of today – how and why our planet is changing.”

The program features a variety of book events in its three auditoriums.

Minnie Driver delves into the stories from her ‘tell-most’ memoir Managing Expectations.

In the UK for the first time in five years, the Booker Prize-winning author George Saunders celebrates the global publication of his short story collection Liberation day.

Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett share anecdotes from their new book Parenting Hell.

Broadcaster Jon Snow reflects on the state of the Nation in The State of Us. Mathematician Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon discusses She’s in CTRL, as she calls for women everywhere to claim their seats in tech.

Malorie Blackman is in conversation with Candice Brathwaite about her autobiography, just sayingwhile Graham Norton introduces his new novel Forever Home.

New Commissions include Jay Bernard’s performance piece Jointabout joint enterprise, a contested law that is often used in racist and classist ways.

A free family program celebrating the natural world and the environment, with talks and readings highlighting upcoming children’s authors will feature, as well as a feast of Poetry events including a showcase performed by the 2021 New Poets Collective and a National Poetry Library Open Day.

Main Picture: Greta Thunberg ©️ Kim Jakobsen

