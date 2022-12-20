The South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame announces the Class of 2023

The South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame will induct eight new members in February, including former St. Augustine Prep and Rutgers standout Anthony Farmer.

The Class of 2023, selected by The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey, will be honored at a ceremony on Feb. 5 at 5:30 pm at the Holiday Inn on Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

The honorees are Anne Brinkmann (Ocean City), Kerri Hobbs (Gatling; Lenape), Karen Robinson (Keyes; Paul VI), Chris Santo (Cherry Hill East), Farmer, coaches Vince Cipriano (Florence girls) and Tony Devlin (Paul VI boys) and official Jeff Cohen.

Tickets cost $40. Payments can be mailed to Jack Mongulla at 41 Emery Way, Delanco, NJ 08075. Credit cards may be used to secure reservations, which must be made by Jan. 21.

The inductees:

Anne Brinkmann

Brinkmann started every game of her four-year career at Ocean City, during which the Red Raiders were 92-14. She was one of only three four-year starters in the first two decades of the program.

