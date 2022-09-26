The sorcerous goalpost at Jerry World won the college football weekend | This is the Loop

At this point, the Buffs were getting Shredded by UCLA, 45-10, in the third quarter. The final ended up being 45-17, dropping Colorado to 0-4. Those losses read something like this: 38-13 vs. TCU, 41-10 at Air Force, 49-7 at Minnesota, and 45-17 vs. the Bruins. What the hell happened to this program? They were in the PAC-12 Championship Game six years ago, and they’ve since gone 23-37 if you include this 0-4 start. And, as most college football fans remember, between 1989 and 2005 this was still one of the premiere programs in the sport. Could pencil them in for 8+ wins and a Bowl game every season. Take away the PAC-12 Championship (appearance) year in 2016 and a bogus COVID season that they made a Bowl game with four wins because of, and this program has made just one Bowl game since 2005. Hopefully Colorado can turn it around, because the sport is better when the Buffs are good and they’re hosting marquee night games at Folsom Field in front of a blacked out stadium (double meaning).