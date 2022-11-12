The Soccer Football Movie review

Loading JustWatch data…

We review the Netflix film The Soccer Football Movie, which does not contain spoilers.

Netflix has taken some liberties when adding animation to its streaming service. They have been able to add many different studios and work with different animators to bring their stories to a platform. It’s important to give creators some leeway and, more importantly, a chance for others to find their work.

The Soccer Football Movie is about four young soccer superfans teaming up to help their Idols regain their abilities after a scheming Evil Scientist steals their talent. The premise is a mixed version of what happens in Space Jam, but it’s a bit different because of the way soccer superstars lose their talent. The animation is very strong and different, but ultimately the story isn’t strong enough to carry the short runtime.

The soccer stars have issues trying to get back to normal, and the four kids essentially become Ghostbusters to extract the mutation from their DNA. This film also shows young audiences the importance of staying humble, especially when you have some talent. One soccer player, in particular, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is a bit too cocky and doesn’t have an issue putting others down. Sometimes Celebrities or Athletes have a really big ego and forget why they started working in their field in the first place. There is one award that Zlatan is a shoo-in to win, but all this mess happens because Weird Al (yes, that Weird Al) makes it a point to win the award himself.

The premise of this film seems a bit far-fetched and something Weird Al would create in his head. It’s about Stealing powers so one man could be the best of all time. Writer Dee Dee Dee pulled concepts from other fun family films in order to make something their own. It does feel like lesser versions of those films, which makes it feel a bit empty.

It’s nice to see actual players like Ibrahimovic and Meghan Rapinoe lend their Voices to this film because it feels a bit personal. There are some fun moments because of the extravagance of Weird Al, but it doesn’t do anything different for the genre. It is definitely marketed for children, but it’s not a movie that adults will enjoy watching. The most important thing is that the children understand what it means to be gracious when in competition with others and that it’s all mainly in good fun. Even the soccer players in the film understand this by the end of the film because they get the Talent they had taken away from them for a short period of time. It’s all about earning Talent and working hard for it because it’s not bestowed upon you as a gift. People work hard for their dreams, and that’s the difference.

