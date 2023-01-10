The Soccer Academy Television Show Returns to Broadcast in the Kansas City Area on KMCI Channel 38 this Saturday

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Conducting Humanitarian Soccer Mission in the Country of Morocco Antonio Soave Greeted by Raja du Safi Soccer Coach in Morocco Antonio Soave Handing Award to Moroccan Youth Player in Safi, Morocco

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Agrees to Host Free Hispanic Soccer Clinics in Metro Kansas City in June 2023

These soccer Missions that are conducted “free of charge” are imperative for youth players in inner city environments and for young soccer players experiencing financial hardship.” — Antonio Soave

USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Soccer Academy Television Show Returns to Broadcast in Kansas City Area on KMCI Channel 38 this Saturday, January 14th, and The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Agrees to Host Free Hispanic Soccer Clinics in Metro Kansas City in June 2023

“The Soccer Academy” television show Returns to broadcast television in the Kansas City area this Saturday, January 14th at 12:30 pm on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot.” Then in a related matter, the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer—an affiliate of “The Soccer Academy”—has announced that it will host two (2) free soccer Clinics for Hispanic/Latino youth players in metro KC on June 16th in Kansas City, Kansas, and on June 17th in Olathe, Kansas (a suburb of Kansas City).

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization based in metro Kansas City is also the coproducer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, an uplifting and adventurous travel and educational program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches in the US and abroad.

In addition to “The Soccer Academy” being broadcast on KMCI Channel 38 in metro Kansas City each Saturday at 12:30 in the afternoon, it is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally as well (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv for local listings). “The Soccer Academy” is distributed by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).

On a similar note, the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will return to the cities of Marrakech and Safi in the country of Morocco in March 2023 to conduct two more “All Girls Soccer Clinics.” These soccer clinics are being offered free of charge for select female soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15.

This past summer, the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer operated two successful weeks of soccer Camps in Marrakech and Safi (in July 2022), and this will mark a return visit to focus specifically on the continued development of female youth players in the country of Morocco.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will be operating these “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in conjunction with the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco. Following are the specific times/dates for the soccer Clinics in Morocco in March:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Marrakech: From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Safi: From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Among the coaches from the United States that will be participating in the “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in Morocco this March are the following: Daouda Kante, Matthias Pietsch, Mourad Khalil, Bashir Khalil, Kolbe Rice, and Antonio Soave.

The Global Foundation’s Executive Director and Founder, Antonio Soave, says this about the Hispanic Soccer Clinics in metro Kansas City: “These soccer Missions that are conducted “free of charge” are imperative for youth players in inner city environments and for young soccer players experiencing financial hardship. Each year, we at the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer do our very best to deliver as many free soccer Clinics as possible in the US and internationally. We also attempt to deliver free food and free soccer gear at each soccer camp we conduct.”

Antonio Soave also said this about the soccer mission in Morocco: “The people in Morocco are exceptional, wonderful, and kind, and they have a great love for the game of soccer. The performance of both the Moroccan Men’s World Cup team in Qatar and the Women’s national team this past year is a testament to the very high level of soccer that is being taught—and played—all throughout Morocco. Morocco is likely to be a top-level soccer powerhouse for many years to come.”

More information about the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer can be found below.

Morocco Mission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eqgdp1ruk4A

Video Promo for the Global Foundation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHXNBa5N6A

Interested entities are encouraged to follow the Global Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube via the following links:

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzMXHujr1WY

TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalfoundationp/video/7104030941470870826?_t=8SmXWRRXlAw&_r=1

Twitter at: https://twitter.com/TheGlobalFound1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer©

TM

www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org

The Soccer Academy in Marrakech, Morocco