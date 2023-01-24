The Soccer Academy and The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Unite for a Great Cause: Serve the Underprivileged

Antonio Soave with Youth Soccer Players in Safi, Morocco Prior to Conducting Soccer Camp Antonio Soave with Soccer Coaches in Safi, Morocco Antonio Soave Hosting “The Soccer Academy” Television Show from Lisbon, Portugal in Late 2022

It is an Honor and a Privilege to serve the less fortunate and disadvantaged youth communities around the world.” — Antonio Soave

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — “The Soccer Academy” and “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” Unite for a Great Cause: To Serve the Underprivileged, Neglected, and Less Fortunate Youth Communities around the World

Returning to Morocco for a Series of “All Girls Soccer Clinics”; Looking to Croatia, Bosnia, and Argentina Next

The Soccer Academy Television Show and The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer have united to bring reconciliation, peace, and goodwill to various communities around the world. The two entitles—The Soccer Academy and the Global Foundation—have been coordinating in recent years not only to produce an uplifting, cultural, and inspirational television show, but also to host and conduct soccer Camps and Clinics around the globe that serve the underprivileged and less fortunate communities in different countries as well. Those soccer Camps and Clinics are free-of-charge to youth participants.

This past summer, the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer operated two successful weeks of soccer Camps in Marrakech and Safi (in July 2022). The Global Foundation—along with the staff of The Soccer Academy—will return to the cities of Marrakech and Safi in the country of Morocco in March 2023 to conduct two more soccer Camps referred to as the “All Girls Soccer Clinics in Morocco.” These soccer Clinics are being offered free-of-charge for select female soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will be operating the “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in conjunction with the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco. See this link for a video from last summer’s camp:

Following are the specific times/dates for the soccer Clinics in Morocco in March:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Marrakech: From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Safi: From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is also the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, an uplifting, encouraging, and inspirational travel and educational program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches around the world. In the US, the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally in over 30 cities (see www.latv.com), as well as on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot” in metro Kansas City (see www. SoccerAcademy.tv).

“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).

The Global Foundation’s Executive Director, Antonio Soave, says this about the mission of both The Soccer Academy and the Global Foundation: “It is an Honor and a Privilege to serve the less fortunate and disadvantaged youth communities around the world. The people of Morocco have been outstanding in this regard, and we hope to bring the television show—as well as the Global Foundation—to other countries such as Croatia, Bosnia, and Argentina in the near future, too.”

“The Soccer Academy” has produced some of its episodes in countries such as Spain, Italy, Syria, Jordan, Israel, Mexico, and Morocco.

To broadcast episodes of “The Soccer Academy” television show on your platform and/or streaming service, please contact Mary Joyce at TVS at [email protected]

Soccer Instructional Tips from “The Soccer Academy” Episode in Safi, Morocco