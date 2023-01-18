Antonio Soave and Ashraf Dandoun in Safi, Morocco Photo of Antonio Soave and Dr. Gabriel Flores in Marrakech, Morocco Photo of Antonio Soave Filming in Mexico City

“The Soccer Academy” Returns to Network Television, while Hispanic-Latino Soccer Clinics are on the Agenda for Metro Kansas City in June 2023

We look forward to our return to Morocco in March; we are also grateful to Dr. Gabriel Flores, Coach Gabriel Flores, and the Leones Negros soccer club in Mexico, for their support of the Foundation.” — Antonio Soave

OLATHE, KANSAS, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — “The Soccer Academy” and “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” Join Hands for “All Girls Soccer Clinics” in the Country of Morocco in March 2023

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization based in the United States (with its HQ in metro Kansas City), has officially “joined hands” with the travel and adventure television show known as “The Soccer Academy.”

The two entities—The Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy—will return to the cities of Marrakech and Safi in the country of Morocco in March 2023 to conduct two “All Girls Soccer Clinics.” Those soccer Clinics are being offered free of charge for select female soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15. These are the dates:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Marrakech: From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Safi: From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

As was the case during the soccer Camps in Morocco in the summer of 2022, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will once again be operating its soccer Camps and soccer Clinics in conjunction with the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is also the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, a travel, adventure, educational/instructional program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches alike. The show has returned to “broadcast television” throughout the United States and in select countries around the world. In Los Angeles and in over 35 cities nationally, “The Soccer Academy” airs each week on the entire LATV broadcast platform (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv for local listings).

In metro Kansas City, “The soccer Academy” is aired and broadcast on KMCI Channel 38 (“The Spot”) at 12:30 pm every Saturday afternoon.

“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).

Additionally, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will coordinate with the University of Guadalajara’s “Leones Negros” coaching staff this summer to host Hispanic-Latino soccer Clinics in the metro Kansas City area. Those Clinics are scheduled to take place in mid-June in Kansas City, Kansas, and in Olathe, Kansas. The focus and the aim of those soccer camps is to provide high level, professional coaching to youth soccer players who are disadvantaged, underprivileged and/or underserved in some way. The summer camps are open to all youth players on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

The “Leones Negros” soccer club is part of the University of Guadalajara system in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the team itself plays in the Mexican professional league known as “La Liga de Expansion.”

Two of the directors/coaches from the Leones Negros soccer club in Mexico who are expected to be present in metro Kansas City in June 2023 are Dr. Gabriel Flores and Oscar Quinones. Both had coached soccer camps with the Global Foundation last summer in Morocco as well.

The Global Foundation’s Executive Director and Founder, Antonio Soave, says this about the soccer mission in Morocco: “The people in Morocco are exceptional, wonderful, and kind, and they have a great love for the game of soccer. The performance of both the Moroccan Men’s World Cup team in Qatar and the Women’s national team this past year is a testament to the very high level of soccer that is being taught—and played—all throughout Morocco. Morocco is likely to be a top-level soccer powerhouse for many years to come. We are also very grateful to Dr. Gabriel Flores, Coach Gabriel Flores, and the entire Leones Negros soccer club in Mexico, for their support of the Foundation.”

Dr. Gabriel Flores appeared in an Episode of “The Soccer Academy” last year. (See this link for more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwLNMe-bjeQ).

Members of the international press are invited to attend the Global Foundation soccer camp on Saturday, March 11th in Marrakech, and on Sunday, March 12th in Safi (Asfi).

The Global Foundation soccer camp has its roots in US-based sports Diplomacy programs.

CONTACT:

ANTONIO SOAVE

TEL: +1-818-324-0344

EMAIL: [email protected]

MARY JOYCE

TEL: 407-788-640

EMAIL: [email protected]

“The Soccer Academy” Television Show from Marrakech, Morocco