‘The smile at the end!’: Watch how basketball players help specially-abled woman ace a shot

Small acts of kindness can impact a person’s day immensely and working unitedly to bring a wide smile on someone’s face renders an uplifting impact. Proving the same, a team of basketball players got together to help a specially-abled woman shoot basketball successfully and her smile at the end is worth waiting for.

The clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows a group of men holding a woman on a wheelchair high, near the basketball ring. She aims at the ring and shoots, but fails. An encouraging crowd is heard cheering out loud to motivate her. She tries and misses again. Still, she keeps on trying four times and finally in her fifth attempt the ball falls right into the ring. The overwhelmed crowd is heard screaming out to applaud her. Her Joy knows no bounds, evidently as she smiles widely. The players then carefully bring her down to the ground towards the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

Let’s change the world with kindness! The smile at the end! 😃🏅🏆🏀🏆🏅🤗 pic.twitter.com/Xd0JN8Je3G — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) October 14, 2022

“Let’s change the world with kindness! The smile at the end!” read the caption of the clip. The location and date of the incident are not known. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 23,600 views on Twitter. Internet users were delighted with the woman’s attempt and the group’s efforts. A user commented, “Heroes of a different kind.” Another user wrote, “Let’s lift each other up!”

Heroes of a different kind https://t.co/djhlR8UnWD — Vanguard (@Vanguar08338061) October 14, 2022

Such heart-warming moments often go viral and in March this year, a clip showing how a visually-impaired girl slaying a shot at a basketball court took the internet by storm. In order to help the girl throw the ball through the loop, the spectators in Michigan went quiet and the girl made the shot look like a cakewalk.