The slowest players in the league

Part of the fun with the release of the next installment of the NBA 2K series is to check out player attributes and ratings to see which players shine in which areas.

We can also look at which players struggle with certain attributes, such as speed, in this case.

In what has become an annual occurrence, Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez checks in yet again this year as the slowest player in the league, per 2K.

Who else fills out this list of the slowest players in the NBA?

Check below.

1. Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 25 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

1. Robin Lopez (Cleveland)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 25 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

1. Boban Marjanovic (Houston)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Speed: 25 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

4. Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 26 / Speed ​​with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26

5. Kelly Olynyk (Detroit)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 31 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28

6. Alex Len (Sacramento)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 43 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34

7. Luke Kornet (Boston)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Speed: 38 / Speed ​​with the ball: 33 / OVR: 35.5

8. Walker Kessler (Utah)

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Speed: 37 / Speed ​​with the ball: 35 / OVR: 36

9. Bismack Biyombo (Phoenix)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

9. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

9. Mitchell Robinson (New York)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

12. Luka Garza (Minnesota)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 40 / Speed ​​with the ball: 34 / OVR: 37

12. Gorgui Dieng (San Antonio)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 43 / Speed ​​with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37

14. Dewayne Dedmon (Miami)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 44 / Speed ​​with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37.5

14. Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Speed: 44 / Speed ​​with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37.5

16. Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 51 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 38

17. Moses Brown (LA Clippers)

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 42 / Speed ​​with the ball: 35 / OVR: 38.5

18. Steven Adams (Memphis)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed ​​with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5

18. Jay Huff (LA Lakers)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 49 / Speed ​​with the ball: 32 / OVR: 40.5

18. Taj Gibson (Washington)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 48 / Speed ​​with the ball: 33 / OVR: 40.5

21. Serge Ibaka (Milwaukee)

John Fisher/Getty Images)

Speed: 49 / Speed ​​with the ball: 33 / OVR: 41

21. Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 51 / Speed ​​with the ball: 31 / OVR: 41

21. Chimezie Metu (Sacramento)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 52 / Speed ​​with the ball: 30 / OVR: 41

21. Chris Boucher (Toronto)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Speed: 57 / Speed ​​with the ball: 25 / OVR: 41

Story Originally appeared on HoopsHype