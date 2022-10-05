The Slippery Politics of the Nobel Prize in Literature

Alex Parene: But also, it’s not the Nobel Prize for bravest speech. That’s what seems to be the flaw in the argument there. I mean they’re not really making a case for Rushdie on literary merit so much.

Alex Shepard: Yeah, there is a case to be made there. It’s probably a little Narrower than the Prize is usually awarded for. It would be built on the back of essentially three novels. Rushdie’s post-fatwa output has been pretty terrible for the most part, and I think that that’s why you see this kind of confusing effort to turn this into the PEN America award for freedom of expression as opposed to, as Laura said, I think this award that is very self-conscious at times, in a kind of convoluted way, trying to only make this case that it’s immune to these outside debates. One Swedish person, I should say, fairly connected within the arts and culture scene there, explicitly said that it would be tasteless if they gave it to Rushdie, and I think that’s how members of the committee would feel as well.

Laura: Right, it’s more plausible to imagine them doing it in 10 years’ time or 10 years ago than now.

Alex Shepard: Yeah, I mean the time to give him the award for freedom of expression was in 1990.

Alex Parene: You got into this a little bit with talking about the scandal, but, quite literally, who elected these guys?

Alex Shepard: Well, Alfred Nobel, I guess.

Alex Parene: But, like, what are their qualifications? Who are these people?

Alex Shephard: They tend to be people in Sweden who are connected in the Publishing industry in some way. They tend to be either Poets or Writers or scholars. But the process is extremely secretive, and again, you serve a lifetime appointment.

Laura: It’s basically like being a Supreme Court justice but for literature, right?

Alex Shepard: Yes.

Laura: Once you’re on the bench only you get to decide if you leave.

Alex Shepard: Yeah. I mean, they resign all the time because they bicker with each other—

Alex Parene: But they can’t be impeached.

Alex Shepard: They can’t be impeached.

Laura: I feel like it should be more like the monarchy, in that it has this mystical air because it’s completely opaque and no one understands it, and it’s probably irrational, and none of the people giving out the award really deserve to be there, and that that just adds to the Mystique and the Prestige of the prize.

Alex Parene: To me, it’s more like the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Why are these people here? Why are they in charge? I just find it to be very baffling that we’ve all collectively agreed they’re the ones who get to decide what the best Writer is.

Alex Shepard: Yeah, it also creates this other weird stuff where I always talk to a bunch of somewhat in-the-know Swedish people around this time of year—no one on the Academy itself—but you just get these weird things. Somebody just DM-ed me and was like, “You know that one of the guys on the committee this year really loves Knausgård,” and like “could it be the Knausgård year?”

Alex Parene: What are his odds this year?

Alex Shepard: I think he was 20-to-1 the last time I checked.

Laura: I saw that Stephen King has odds on the Ladbrokes thing, which was baffling. What do you think is going on there?

Alex Shepard: My Assumption is that somebody just bet big on Stephen King, and again, you also have to think about this from Ladbrokes’s perspective, like they want people to bet.

Alex Parene: They want people to bet on it, right. It’s the same. It’s funny because it’s like all gambling: The odds are set as much by what you want the punters to do as by what you expect the Academy to do.

Alex Shepard: Exactly, and so Murakami has become the new Bob Dylan for me in that he’s almost always listed as a favorite. I think it’s 16-to-1 this year. I am as convinced that he would not win as I was convinced that Bob Dylan would not win, so take this as a grain of salt, but there’s this kind of push-pull here where Murakami’s status as the most popular Writer of literary fiction that makes him this leading candidate for the prize, but it is the fact that he is the most popular Writer of literary fiction in the world that is almost certainly why he won’t win the prize.

Laura: So this year who’s making it into the likely-to-win category?

Alex Shephard: I will say three names. One is Jon Fosse, a Norwegian playwright. He would be the first dramatist to win I think since—

Laura: Since [Harold] Pinter, maybe.

Alex Shepard: Since Pinter, yeah. He also is a novelist, Incredible novelist. They’re extremely Scandinavian. He literally has a book called Melancholy. There is a lot of noise about a Chinese Writer winning. [Can] Xue, who is this amazing uncategorizable avant-garde Chinese writer, I think would probably be my pick. And then—she’ll be in New York in a couple of weeks—Annie Ernaux, the French memoirist, is one of, I mean I would love it if she won, she’s amazing. She wrote this book The Years, which is this memoir that’s written in the third person.

Laura: Simple Passion. If she won the Nobel Prize, I think that’s a Novella that everyone would have read.

Alex Shepard: Yes. I mean, that is the single best affair book ever written, Simple Passion.

Laura: I was gonna ask you about her earlier actually, because I think if they gave it to her that would also read as a different kind of political statement because Happening, her novel about getting an abortion before it was legal … could be seen as a statement about Roe v. Wade being overturned and abortion access being restricted. Obviously that’s a pretty local concern to the US, but I do think that’s something that the world is looking at and that the committee could plausibly choose to comment on obliquely if they decided to award it to her even though she’s a French writer.

Alex Shepard: I think it would probably be similar to Dylan winning it in 2016, in that the committee would have plausible deniability about it being a political statement, but I think certainly in the US there would be plenty of people who would read it that way.

Laura: OK, so the most important question: Who is definitely not going to win the Nobel Prize? Because this is the Prediction you’re usually wrong about, so I think we need this on tape.

Alex Shepard: Haruki Murakami, not going to win. Salman Rushdie, not going to win. Stephen King, not going to win. Joyce Carol Oates, not gonna win. I could keep going. I would normally say Knausgård, but now I’m a little shaken. I guess the other name that keeps coming up in my conversations with Swedes is Michel Houellebecq, the controversial French novelist. I don’t think the Academy has the stomach to do that so soon after a Handke, but you never know. I’ll say Houellebecq is not going to win, but he’s the first name that’s come up in conversations with at least three Swedish people. Jonathan Franzen, also not going to win.

Laura: Oh yeah. OK, that’s where we had to end this. Thank you very much, Alex.

Alex Shepard: Thank you.

