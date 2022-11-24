‘The Size of That Ego’: Golf World Reacts to Greg Norman’s ‘Narcissism’ After His Latest Message to Cameron Smith

Ever since LIV Golf started its tour in June this year, its CEO, Greg Norman, has become a target of online trolls and haters. They spared no opportunity to criticize and abuse the shark. Along with him, all the LIV Golf defectors share the same fate. This includes the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith.

Smith recently added another win to his belt this year, and Greg congratulated him on Twitter. The fans spared no time in lashing out.

Golf fans troll Greg Norman once more

Cameron Smith recently won the Greg Norman Medal for the second time in a row. The medal is given to an Australian male or female golfer who has excelled at the international level.

Norman went on Twitter to congratulate the world ranking of 3. He congratulated him for winning the medal twice in a row and said, “An impeccable performance this year. Australian Golf is proud to have you as a representative on the world stage.”

Norman, as has been a recent trend, was trolled for his tweet. The fans went on to call him out, saying he had a big ego, and went on to state, “the epitome of narcissism,” and “Wow the size of that ego!”

Despite the trolls, Cam certainly deserved Australia’s most prestigious golf award after the season he had this year.

How did Cameron Smith perform this season?

Smith had a more than Spectacular season this year. Had he not defected to LIV golf, the Australian may have had a chance at taking the world’s number one spot. In January of this year, he got his first win for the season on the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 17, 2022 Australia’s Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cam then won The Players Championship, finishing 13 under par and beating Anirban Lahiri by a stroke. They won once more on the tour, grabbing his first major Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland. Smith played a bogey-free game to beat Cameron Young by a stroke and win his first major. They took home $10,107,897 in total on the Tour, nearly $1.5 million more than world number one Rory McIlroy.

In August, Smith jumped ship and joined the other side. There too, they fared quite well. Despite playing only four of the eight events, Cam still placed 10th in LIV’s rankings, earning a total of $7,378.50.

Will Cam regret his decision of joining LIV Golf if they don’t get approved for the world ranking points? Or will the money he makes offset his disappointment at not ranking number one? Only time will tell.