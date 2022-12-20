The Sixers show they can win ugly while Tobias Harris proves he can be counted on for the big shots

PHILADELPHIA — Can the most memorable bucket of a game be one that never actually happened?

This is not a question that often gets asked, but it was during Monday’s Sixers game against the Toronto Raptors. The non-basket in question happened when De’Anthony Melton scooped up a loose ball and fired a cross-court bullet to Tobias Harris in the weak-side corner. Harris drilled a rhythm catch-and-shoot jumper and landed directly on Scottie Barnes, who was rolling on the floor like a car that had just spun out. 4-point play opportunity.

The Sixers were a Harris free throw away from extending their lead to seven with 90 seconds left in overtime. The game was, for all practical purposes, over.

Except, it wasn’t. Raptors Coach Nick Nurse challenged the foul call, and after review, the officials ruled that PJ Tucker had set an illegal screen on Barnes’ closeout. The officials not only took away the foul but also wiped away Harris’ points. And after the game, the Sixers were miffed.

“You can’t go back two plays in a play,” Doc Rivers said. “The foul was on PJ under the basket, right? The guy ran out and fouled Tobias. That should have nothing to do with the play. That’s the second action. They missed the first one, you can’t call that one, that’s not what the call was. The call was on the second action. So, unless you can tie those together, maybe you can, I just need that explained to me.”

Essentially, Rivers was confused as to why Tucker’s screen was reviewable at all. In his real-time explanation on the public address system, official Pat Fraher called it “an Offensive foul that occurred proximate to the play right before the defensive foul.” Even if that high-leverage reversal was the correct interpretation, the Sixers had already been visibly frustrated by the officiating for most of the game.

“That was probably the most ridiculous game I’ve ever been part of,” Joel Embiid said. And when asked to expand on what he found so ridiculous, Embiid said with a smile, “You can figure it.”

While the basket didn’t technically happen, the sequence and immediate aftermath displayed the prominent reason the Sixers ultimately hung on in such a “ridiculous game.” Harris was picked up off the ground by Embiid and Tucker. Harris’ teammates then pounded his chest, celebrating not just one dagger shot that got the Sixers an ugly but important win.

Yet, it also felt like an acknowledgment of a player who is making the best of adjusting to a role that does not come naturally to him.

“He was great. He’s a star in his role,” Embiid said of Harris. “That’s what he’s been doing all season, knocking down big shots, even the ones that got taken away for whatever reason. I mean, he’s been great.”

The Sixers ended up defeating the Raptors 104-101 in overtime to improve to 17-12 on the season, despite falling into the typical slog that Nurse’s team is perennially looking to lure them into. And this type of ugly win doesn’t happen without Harris’ 21 points on 7 of 9 from the field and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

How Harris got those points sums up his new role. One of his seven field goals came on the typical bully-ball mid-post isolation play that he has lived on in past seasons. That is the old Tobias Harris. But on the other six baskets, they took a grand total of zero dribbles. Whether it was in transition or from beyond the arc, the former surveyor of the defense was pulling the trigger quickly. That is the new Tobias Harris, who we are starting to see more frequently.

“I know that if you threw me out there two years ago, I wouldn’t be able to do it and get going because that wasn’t the mentality for me, catching and shooting really fast,” Harris said. “At first it was tough but now I kind of changed my mentality towards it and just said like, ‘OK, if that’s the case and situation, how do you be the best at that?'”

There are plenty of Sixers possessions when Harris doesn’t have much say about whether he’ll get the ball. To be candid, it’s most of them. The Sixers will often begin the possession with Harris stationed in the corner or wing watching a James Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll. Sometimes the ball finds him and sometimes it doesn’t.

Regardless of what the defense does, Harris has to be ready to shoot. As Rivers put it, “Going four or five minutes and not getting it, then the ball swings. Making it, that’s hard.”

The season-long numbers are trending upwards. Harris is taking 5.7 attempts from deep per-36 minutes and is making 42 percent of those shots. Those numbers are both highs since they joined the Sixers midway through the 2018-19 season. He’s taking 4.7 catch-and-shoot triples per game, which is almost double what he took during the 2020-21 season. And that is even with Maxey, Embiid and Harden all missing significant time.

Harden, whose decision-making was spotty at times in the second half and overtime against Toronto, got the ideal switch onto Fred VanVleet for the game-winning basket. He then found Harris in the corner, and like he had done the entire game, Tucker was right there to set the flare screen.

That basket did count, and while the Sixers struggled executing down the stretch, they did just enough defensively against a game Pascal Siakam (38 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists) to eke out a win. And whether it was the physical recalibration of his jump stop or mentally preparing to take on a catch-and-shoot role, Harris’ success in shifting into his new role played a major part.

“I’ve always played basketball throughout my entire career in the flow of the game and through a rhythm. That has been my whole MO since I was a kid,” Harris said. “But sometimes your rhythm can be off and whatnot and you just got to figure out a way. And I’m glad I’ve been able to adapt to that.”

